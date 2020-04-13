Virat Kohli or Jadeja: Who is India’s best fielder? Brad Hogg answers

Over the last decade and a half, the Indian cricket team has produced a host of brilliant fielders with names like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif receiving much praise for their fast reflexes.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India has turned into one of the world’s best fielding sides with skipper Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and veteran Suresh Raina the top performers.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to select the best ever fielder from India, and he went with Jadeja who’s been spectacular in the recent past.

He was asked to choose between Kohli, Jadeja, Yuvraj and Raina during a Twitter interaction in terms of fielding and Hogg replied “All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime”

All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime https://t.co/z6pvFoIA2d — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 13, 2020

During the interaction, Hogg was also quipped about Nathan Lyon. He replied that the Aussie spinner has improved a lot in the last few years and that is what made him a better off-spinner as compared to Ravichandran Ashwin in contemporary times’ Test cricket.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve their games and not be complacent where they are at,” Hogg said in a reply to a fan on Twitter who questioned who was a better off-spinner in Test cricket – Ashwin or Lyon.

Thus far, Ashwin has picked 365 wickets from 71 Tests whereas Lyon has snapped 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

However, it is possible that Hogg drew the conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn’t performed equally well in the overseas conditions in comparison to Lyon.

When it comes to ODI, Ashwin has 150 and 52 wickets to his name in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is respectively. On the other hand, Lyon has played just 29 ODIs and 2 T20Is where he has managed to scalp 29 and 1 wicket respectively.