Virat Kohli joyfully asks Indian journalist to join net session- #ViratKohli #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen joyfully asking an Indian journalist to come and join the net practice session. “Khelna hai,” Kohli was heard asking the journalist filming him during his net session.

India will clash against Bangladesh at the next match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, November 2 at the Adelaide Oval. Team India is gearing up for the match after a defeat by the Proteas.

On the eve of the match, team India was seen practicing in the nets in the indoor arena of the stadium due to bad weather. Virat Kohli was seeming jolly amid the net practice session and was spotted having a conversation with K L Rahul and giving him some advice. Kohli’s humbleness had left the attendants of the net session in awe when he was seen hilariously asking a journalist to join the net session. The journalist posted the video of the entire incident on his YouTube channel where the journalist can be seen sharing a conversation with Virat Kohli after the net session.

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli has started his T20 World Cup venture of 2022 quite magnificently by playing one of his best innings in the mega battle against Pakistan. The cricketer had given a stellar performance by scoring 82 runs in 53 balls. He maintained his best by scoring 62 runs in 40 balls in the match against the Netherlands. Although team India lost the match against the Proteas and Kohli was dismissed after scoring merely 12 runs in 11 balls, the former captain has been spotted preparing for the upcoming match at the Adelaide Oval.

Read more | How Cricket Balls Are Made

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport