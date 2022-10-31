Virat Kohli hits back at fanaticism “It made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.” | #ViratKohli #T20WC – KreedOn Banter

Monday, October 31, 2022
Virat Kohli hits back at fanaticism "It made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."

By Nidhi Singh
Virat Kohli hits back at fanaticism- KreedOn
Image Source- News18
Virat Kohli hits back at fanaticism after his privacy was invaded in a hotel room in Australia. Kohli shared a video of his hotel room on his Instagram, saying it made him feel very paranoid about his privacy.

Kohli wrote,

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,”

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my hotel room, then where can I expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Virat Kohli was one of the major reasons behind India’s victories against Pakistan and the Netherlands. He also helped India grab four points and get on top of the points table, before losing to South Africa on Sunday.

Australian cricketer David Warner and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan also commented on the post and showcased disbelief.

Image Source- Instagram
Nidhi Singh
