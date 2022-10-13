Virat Kohli Flaunts New HAIRCUT Ahead of T20 World Cup | Picture Goes Viral | #ViratKohli #ViratKohliHaircut #T20WorldCup

Thursday, October 13, 2022
Virat Kohli Flaunts New HAIRCUT Ahead of T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli Flaunts New HAIRCUT Ahead of T20 World Cup

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Virat Kohli New Haircut- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Former India captain Virat Kohli grabbed attention with his new haircut, and his fans all around the world are showcasing love for his new look on various social media platforms.

Various images of Kohli’s new hairstyle have surfaced online. The pictures were shared by Kohli himself on his Instagram post and story. Kohli wrote “Thanks for the haircut bro @jordantabakman”,

Virat Kohli in new hair cut

Kohli is all set to perform in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which starts in Australia later this week.

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will kickstart on October 16 and India will play its first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022.

Recently, the Indian cricket team players enjoyed a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organized by Tourism Australia.

Read More | Top 10 Batsmen to score most runs in Test in a calendar year

Nidhi Singh
Previous articleIndian Cricket Team Enjoyed Break at Rottnest Island, Australia | Checkout Pictures #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup -KreedOn Banter

