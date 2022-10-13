Virat Kohli Flaunts New HAIRCUT Ahead of T20 World Cup | Picture Goes Viral | #ViratKohli #ViratKohliHaircut #T20WorldCup

- Advertisement -

Former India captain Virat Kohli grabbed attention with his new haircut, and his fans all around the world are showcasing love for his new look on various social media platforms.

Various images of Kohli’s new hairstyle have surfaced online. The pictures were shared by Kohli himself on his Instagram post and story. Kohli wrote “Thanks for the haircut bro @jordantabakman”,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli is all set to perform in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which starts in Australia later this week.

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will kickstart on October 16 and India will play its first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022.

Recently, the Indian cricket team players enjoyed a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organized by Tourism Australia.

