Virat Kohli Commented G.O.A.T On Ronaldo 700th Club Goal #ViratKohli #CR7- KreedOn Banter

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli cheers for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star scores a landmark goal against Everton in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Portuguese player smashes a record by scoring the 700th club goal of his football career in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory against Everton on matchday 10 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Ronaldo took to social media after creating history, to share his joy among the fans of Manchester United. Ronaldo writes as the caption, “Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Honoring the remarkable performance by Ronaldo of scoring goal no. 700, Virat Kohli hails for the footballer via a comment on his post, “The G.O.A.T. #700,” reads the comment of Virat Kohli.

