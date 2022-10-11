Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsVirat Kohli Commented G.O.A.T On Ronaldo 700th Club Goal #ViratKohli #CR7- KreedOn...

Virat Kohli Commented G.O.A.T On Ronaldo 700th Club Goal #ViratKohli #CR7- KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virat Kohli Commented G.O.A.T On Ronaldo 700th Club Goal- KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
- Advertisement -

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli cheers for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star scores a landmark goal against Everton in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Portuguese player smashes a record by scoring the 700th club goal of his football career in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory against Everton on matchday 10 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Ronaldo took to social media after creating history, to share his joy among the fans of Manchester United. Ronaldo writes as the caption, “Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited.” 

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Honoring the remarkable performance by Ronaldo of scoring goal no. 700, Virat Kohli hails for the footballer via a comment on his post, “The G.O.A.T. #700,” reads the comment of Virat Kohli.

-- Advertisement --
Image Source: Instagram
-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Indian Sports & Energy Drinks: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleIrfan Pathan spreads cuteness, shares adorable pictures of his younger son | #IrfanPathan #IrfanPathanSon- KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sarfaraz Khan Biography

Sarfaraz Khan Biography: Meet The Dazzling Young Indian Cricketer

Athletes
Ambati Rayudu KreedOn

Ambati Rayudu Cricket Profile – The story of ‘patience’ and ‘class’

Biographies
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 -KreedOn

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: First Half Schedule | Know Fixtures

Kabaddi
Manchester united vs manchester city dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Manchester City vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022...

Dream11 Prediction