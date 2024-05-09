Thursday, May 9, 2024
Virat Kohli Charms Fans with Fluent Punjabi in Viral Video Ahead of PBKS Clash in Dharamsala

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has inspired many young players not just in India, but worldwide. With fans of all ages, Virat Kohli enjoys immense popularity, as evidenced by his warm reception in Dharamshala before Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)‘s match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. Before the game, Kohli was at a training session, where a video of him has gained significant attention online. The video shows him engaging with young cricketers, signing autographs, and participating in drills with them. In the video, Virat Kohli is spotted conversing with the youth in smooth Punjabi, and the footage has been circulating widely across social media platforms.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 2024 IPL campaign hasn’t gone as planned. Out of their 11 matches so far, they’ve only secured four wins, with the other seven ending in defeat.

Currently, RCB is sitting in seventh place, teetering on the edge of playoff contention. Despite a rocky start, the team has turned things around, winning three games in a row to climb the rankings and make the playoff race interesting. As they gear up to face Punjab, RCB will be aiming for their fifth win to keep their upward trajectory and playoff dreams alive.

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India


