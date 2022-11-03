Thursday, November 3, 2022
Another Milestone Unlocked! Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's & Jayawardene's Record | T20 WC

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- News18
Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli has continued his strong form since the beginning of the World Cup tournament 2022 and against Bangladesh, on Wednesday he scored 64* runs off 44 balls. With his 64-run knock against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s and Mahela Jayawardene’s records.

Kohli scored his third half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022 in four innings and was named the ‘Player of the Match’ as India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method) in a nail-biting contest at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2).

33-year-old, Virat Kohli broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs on Australian soil by an Indian. Tendulkar, one of the greatest to play the game of cricket, scored 3,300 runs in 84 innings at an average of 42.85 in Australia. On the other hand, Kohli surpassed him by an incredible 3350 runs in 57 matches at an average of 56.77.

He also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup history. Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings whereas Kohli has now scored 1065 runs from 23 innings.

After he attained the remarkable feat, Virat Kohli wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma overjoyed and showered him with love in response to his new record and outstanding performance. She posted some stories on social media (Instagram) about Virat’s accomplishments in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Read More | ‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’: Mahela Jayawardene praised Virat Kohli on New Record

Nidhi Singh
