Top 11 Virat Kohli Best Knocks | His Amazing Scores will blow your mind

Virat Kohli has impressed everyone ever since he made his debut in 2008. Throughout his magnificent career, the Delhi boy played some stellar knocks and impressed everyone around the globe. The aggressive right-handed batter always hungered to succeed and win matches for the country. In this blog, we will see the best of Virat Kohli Knocks.

Virat Kohli picture-perfect cover drives, high elbow straight drives, wide-range wristy flicks from fine leg to cow corner, and his running between the wicket made everyone fall in love with his batting.

Virat Kohli took the baton from Sachin Tendulkar and carried team India single-handedly in many matches. Whenever the opposition was on top, Kohli managed to put himself one step ahead of the opposition and produce match-winning knocks. Let us have a look at the top 11 breathtaking Virat Kohli Knocks.

Best Virat Kohli Knocks in ODIs

Opponent Score Sri Lanka 133*(86) Pakistan 183(148) Australia 100*(52) Pakistan 107(126) South Africa 160 (159)

133*(86) vs Sri Lanka, Hobart Commonwealth Bank Series

This was one of the innings that made him the chase master. Chasing a mammoth total of 320, Virat Kohli walked in during the seventh over of the Indian innings. India needed to chase the target in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. Virat played sensational innings that consisted of 16 fours and 2 boundaries. Against Malinga, who was in his absolute prime, Virat scored 4 consecutive boundaries in 1 over. India chased the total in 36.4 overs and it was Virat who fittingly finished the match with a boundary at Hobart.

Virat told in one of the interviews, that he decided to break up the game into 2 20-over contests, and this inning was just a start to his ominous chasing record.

183(148) vs Pakistan, Mirpur, Asia Cup 2012

This was an unbelievable knock against the arch-rivals in an all-important clash in the Asia Cup. Virat walked in to bat in the first over itself, with India needing 330 to chase with Mirpur pitch helping the spinners. This inning was a perfect masterclass on how to chase totals. He scored some crisp cover drives and maneuvered the strike against the spinners. He was brilliant against Saeed Ajmal who was a very big threat those days. Virat accelerated once he got set and took all the bowlers to the cleaners. The Pakistan bowling attack consisted of Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Hafeez. He made all the bowlers look ordinary due to his exhibition in Strokeplay.

100*(52) vs Australia 2nd ODI 2013

Kohli was unstoppable that day in Jaipur. India needed 360 to chase and it look almost impossible until Kohli walked in to bat. Kohli made a mockery of the total as India chased the total in just 43.3 overs. Kohli scored runs all over the ground and took down each bowler he faced. He scored 7 fours and 8 sixes. With a hundred in just 52 balls, Kohli set a new record for the fastest century by an Indian.

107(126) vs Pakistan- 2015 World Cup, Adelaide

Kohli’s love story with Adelaide is well known. Kohli scored a very crucial hundred in the opening encounter against Pakistan. Virat came into bat in a difficult time and the 7’ 1’’, Mohammad Irfan was breathing fire and was getting an extra bounce on the wicket. But Kohli tackled him with ease and once he got set, he took on the spinners. What is more impressive about this knock is that Kohli was not looking in great touch and was struggling for runs before the World Cup.

160*(159) vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Capetown in 2018

India was batting first on a pitch that helped the seamers. The ball was stopping on the pitch, making it difficult for the batters to process the bowling speed. All batters were struggling from the other end, but Virat stood as a rock and took India to a respectable total of 303. He ran 75 singles, 11 twos & 1 three for himself. Kohli scored more than 50% of the team’s total and also score a lot of runs in singles and doubles. 160* by Kohli is the highest by an Indian captain away from home after Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zim in Turnbridge Wells in 1983. He also set the record for most ODI centuries by Indian batsmen.

Virat Kohli’s Best Knocks in T20s

Opponent Score Australia 82* (51) West Indies 94*(50) Pakistan 82*(53)

82*(51) vs Australia- 2016 T20 World Cup, Mohali

In a virtual Quarterfinal, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls to power India to the semifinals. Virat walked in when the team was in trouble and Australian bowlers threatened to win the match. Virat started slowly and paced his innings beautifully to take India to victory. At one point, the target seemed impossible but Virat singlehandedly won the match for India.

94* (50) vs West Indies, 2019 – Hyderabad

Virat was very charged that day. The famous incident against Kesrick Williams happened in this match. He took him to cleaners and was very dismissive against all bowlers. The chase master was at work again as India chased down 208 with utmost ease. Kohli was 20 off 20 at one stage, but shifted gears rapidly and made the total look very small.

82* (53) vs Pakistan, 2022 – Melbourne

In the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli’s heroic 82* helped India defeat Pakistan, and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run off the penultimate ball to secure a six-wicket triumph. A record-breaking 90,293 spectators at Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed an India-Pakistan classic that will live long in the memory. Kohli referred to his innings as “the best” he has ever played. India needed 48 off just three overs, but since Kohli persevered, India was able to win.

Virat Kohli Best Knocks in TEST

Opponent Score South Africa 119(181) Australia 141(175) England 149(225)

119 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013

Kohli hit 119 and 96 in a high-scoring draw in 2013/14, India was able to set the hosts a nearly impossible total of 458 runs to win thanks to his masterful batting performance. Virat had just turned 25 years old. Kohli was fearless against the bowling attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, and Vernon Philander who were all in their prime. Virat narrowly missed the hundred in the second innings as it could have been an instrumental record to his name.

141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

Kohli had already scored a hundred in the first innings as captain. India needed 364 to chase in the second innings. Kohli decided that he would go for the target despite a threatening bowling attack and a hostile pitch. He had an 80.57 strike rate and brought India within 60 runs of victory before holding out at midwicket.

149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

After a poor first outing in England, Virat had a point to prove during this tour. James Anderson and Stuart Broad were ready to trouble Virat again. In the first test itself, Virat scored 149 to take India to a very good total. Kohli had to bat with the tail as India kept losing wickets from the other end. Kohli scored some crisp cover drives and shut the booing Edgbaston crowd with a stellar performance with the bat. This was an innings of redemption for the King as he overcame the challenge against the swinging ball.

