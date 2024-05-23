Virat Kohli becomes first player to reach 8000 IPL runs: Record shattered

- Advertisement -

In yet another game, Virat Kohli delivered a record-breaking performance. During a high-stakes Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the former RCB captain solidified his legacy in IPL history. With a graceful flick of the wrist for four runs off Avesh Khan, the RCB opener, Virat Kohli became the first player to exceed 8000 runs in the IPL.

-- Advertisement --

This accomplishment is even more impressive considering the considerable lead Kohli has over his peers. No other player has crossed the 7000-run milestone IPL, underscoring Virat Kohli’s exceptional consistency and dominance in the league since it began.

Virat Kohli – In a league of his own

Feat Player 1000 runs Adam Gilchrist 2000 runs Suresh Raina 3000 runs Suresh Raina 4000 runs Virat Kohli 5000 runs Suresh Raina 6000 runs Virat Kohli 7000 runs Virat Kohli 8000 runs Virat Kohli

However, RCB couldn’t capitalize on this remarkable achievement. Just two overs later, Kohli was dismissed, caught on the boundary by his former RCB teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal. Virat Kohli, who scored 33 off 24 balls, now has a total of 741 runs in IPL 2024, with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of about 155.