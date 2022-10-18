Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterVirat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session | #ViratKohli...

Virat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session | #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #T20Worldcup – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Virat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session- KreedOn
Image Source- ICC Cricket
- Advertisement -

Former India Captain Virat Kohli was seen practicing in the nets with Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the Gabba. The players were seen practicing side by side ahead of the much-awaited clash of India vs Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Netizens have praised the players and also expressed their admiration for this sight.

Sunil Gavaskar gifts ‘Sunny Cap’ to Babar Azam for his 28th birthday

A video surfaced from a day before Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam’s birthday, where Azam is seen engaged in a conversation with veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. In the video, Gavaskar meets Babar Azam and the members of the coaching staff, he is seen giving cricketing tips to the Pakistani player. The Little Master also gifted an autographed ‘Sunny Cap’ to Azam for his birthday. The video was posted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket on Monday.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleBWF Denmark Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Fixtures, Where to Watch- All You Need To Know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 10 Batsmen to score most runs in Test in a...

Cricket
KreedOn Banter

KreedOn Banter | Suryakumar Yadav showed Sanju Samson’s picture to fans...

News
Women's Asia Cup 2022 -Points table, schedule, Where to watch- KreedOn

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Points Table, Squads, Where to Watch-...

Cricket
best cricket betting apps in India - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Apps In India – Play Wise,...

Sports 2.0