Virat Kohli & Babar Azam practicing alongside in net session | #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #T20Worldcup – KreedOn Banter

Former India Captain Virat Kohli was seen practicing in the nets with Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the Gabba. The players were seen practicing side by side ahead of the much-awaited clash of India vs Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Netizens have praised the players and also expressed their admiration for this sight.

Sunil Gavaskar gifts ‘Sunny Cap’ to Babar Azam for his 28th birthday

A video surfaced from a day before Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam’s birthday, where Azam is seen engaged in a conversation with veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. In the video, Gavaskar meets Babar Azam and the members of the coaching staff, he is seen giving cricketing tips to the Pakistani player. The Little Master also gifted an autographed ‘Sunny Cap’ to Azam for his birthday. The video was posted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket on Monday.

