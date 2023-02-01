Virat Kohli Alongside Wife Anushka Sharma Enjoys Trekking in Rishikesh | Pictures Goes Viral

- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying their stay in Rishikesh. In the last two months, this was their second spiritual journey. Earlier, the couple had their spiritual retreat to Kainchidham in Uttarakhand.

A few days back, they were caught on camera listening to the Satsang and sitting with the commoners in Vrindavan. Currently, they are in Rishikesh where they are visiting Swami Dayanand Maharaj’s ashram. The couple was seen organizing a bhandara or Free Lunch for the saints.

In some of the viral videos, Kohli can be seen requesting fans not to shoot videos.

Virat kohli suffering from success 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, in a new post of Virat Kohli on Twitter, the couple can be seen doing hiking in Rishikesh. In that picture, Anushka Sharma is in the front with Kohli following her in the mountains of Rishikesh.

Virat Kohli, a star Indian batsman was last seen in action during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand on January 24. Currently, he is in fine form and doing great on the pitch. This 34-year-old Indian batsman notched three centuries in the last 2 months.

