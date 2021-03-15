Another Record for Skipper Kohli: 1st Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In T20s

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the 1st-ever cricketer to score 3000 runs in T20 Internationals. He touched the milestone during the 2nd T20 between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India and England will play 5-T20s. Currently, the series is level by 1-1.

-- Advertisement --

Kohli reached the milestone in the 18th over. Earlier, Kohli had scored a duck in the 1st T20 between India and England. But the skipper came back to form in the second game with a knock of 73 not out off 49 deliveries. Indian side was chasing a target of 165.

- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli needed 72 runs to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket. Kohli’s average is over 50 in all 3 formats of cricket- Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Who’s Next?

New Zealand’s batsman, Martin Guptill currently has 2839 runs from 99 T20s he has played till date. Whereas, Rohit Sharma has 2773 T20 runs in his bag from 109 matches. Kohli will soon have company in the elite 3,000-run club in T20.

-- Advertisement --

However, Kohli will always be the 1st to get into the club. Also, he will be the fastest cricketer to score 3000 T20 International runs for a long time to come. Kohli has total 3001 runs in 87 T20 matches (81 innings) at an average of 50.86 and strike rate of 138.35. He has also completed 26 fifties and has a highest score of an unbeaten 94.

Way to Go For Kohli

Virat Kohli, debuted for India in August 2008. Currently, he is 7th in the list of highest run-scorers in International cricket. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli has 7490 runs from 91 Test matches he has played till now. He is the 6th highest run-scorer (12040) in ODIs behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya and Jayawardene. In terms of centuries, Virat Kohli is 3rd in the list, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). He has 70 hundreds on his name across all formats in international cricket.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has scored 5878 runs in 192 matches playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the year 2016, he broke all previous IPL records with massive 973 runs in a season. It included 4 hundreds from 16 matches. In the season RCB lost the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tons of Congratulations! To our skipper for another feather in cap. We wish all the very best to our champion and team India for upcoming matches.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]