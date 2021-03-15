Tuesday, March 16, 2021

-- Advertisement --

Home News Another Record for Skipper Kohli: 1st Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In...

Another Record for Skipper Kohli: 1st Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In T20s

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya007
Virat Kohli, KreedOn
Image Source: indianexpress

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the 1st-ever cricketer to score 3000 runs in T20 Internationals. He touched the milestone during the 2nd T20 between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India and England will play 5-T20s. Currently, the series is level by 1-1.

-- Advertisement --

Kohli reached the milestone in the 18th over. Earlier, Kohli had scored a duck in the 1st T20 between India and England. But the skipper came back to form in the second game with a knock of 73 not out off 49 deliveries. Indian side was chasing a target of 165.

- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli needed 72 runs to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket. Kohli’s average is over 50 in all 3 formats of cricket- Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Who’s Next?

New Zealand’s batsman, Martin Guptill currently has 2839 runs from 99 T20s he has played till date. Whereas, Rohit Sharma has 2773 T20 runs in his bag from 109 matches. Kohli will soon have company in the elite 3,000-run club in T20.

-- Advertisement --

Image Source: insidesport.co

However, Kohli will always be the 1st to get into the club. Also, he will be the fastest cricketer to score 3000 T20 International runs for a long time to come. Kohli has total 3001 runs in 87 T20 matches (81 innings) at an average of 50.86 and strike rate of 138.35. He has also completed 26 fifties and has a highest score of an unbeaten 94.

Way to Go For Kohli

Virat Kohli, debuted for India in August 2008. Currently, he is 7th in the list of highest run-scorers in International cricket. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli has 7490 runs from 91 Test matches he has played till now. He is the 6th highest run-scorer (12040) in ODIs behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya and Jayawardene. In terms of centuries, Virat Kohli is 3rd in the list, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). He has 70 hundreds on his name across all formats in international cricket.

Image Source: peoplematters.in

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has scored 5878 runs in 192 matches playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the year 2016, he broke all previous IPL records with massive 973 runs in a season. It included 4 hundreds from 16 matches. In the season RCB lost the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tons of Congratulations! To our skipper for another feather in cap. We wish all the very best to our champion and team India for upcoming matches.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

 

-- Advertisement --
Aditya007
Previous articleBhavani Devi: 1st Indian Fencer To Qualify For Olympic Games
Next articleInd vs Eng T20 Series 2021: Last Three T20s Behind Closed Doors. WHY?

RELATED ARTICLES

News

World Test Championship Final- India vs New Zealand Shifted From Lord’s To Southampton

Aditya007 -
The ICC World Test Championship final, which was originally scheduled to be held at Lord's in London, has been moved to Southampton. BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly on Monday (March 8), confirmed.
Read more
News

Virat Kohli: 100 Million is Not Enough | 1st Asian with 100 mil Followers On Instagram

Aditya007 -
Skipper Virat Kohli has another magnificent record in his bag. Recently, he became the 1st Indian and 1st cricketer to cross the 100 million...
Read more
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar wants Pak to take a page out of Kohli’s book [Video Inside]

Manan Dharamshi -
Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called out the Pakistani Cricket team and advised them to take a page out of Virat Kohli’s book...
Read more
Cricket

12 Virushka Instagram Moments that prove it is a match made in heaven!

KreedOn Network -
There seems to be a special connection between Cricket and Bollywood. After all, there have been so many popular actresses marrying successful cricketers, one...
Read more
Cricket

10 Epic Virat Kohli Achievements that make him the best

Sachin Arora -
Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen at the moment, and there is little doubt about it. His numbers speak for themselves- 20638...
Read more
Cricket

Virat Kohli Century | Complete List [Updated 2019]

Raghav Heda -
Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the greatest modern cricket batsman in the world. Although everyone has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
A SECRET NEVER TOLD virat by KreedOn

The person inside Virat Kohli you didn’t know?

Athletes
Sania Mirza Workout Routine

Sania Mirza’s Diet Plan & Workout Routine | Give You Some...

Athletes Diet Plan
|icc cricket awards|icc cricket awards kreedon|ICC cricket awards kreedon

ICC Cricket Awards – Virat Kohli gets all the Top Honours

News
Most sixes in an innings kreedon: Rohit Sharma

13 Rohit Sharma records that he holds across all formats

Cricket