Wednesday, March 3, 2021

-- Advertisement --

Home News Virat Kohli: 100 Million is Not Enough | 1st Asian with 100...

Virat Kohli: 100 Million is Not Enough | 1st Asian with 100 mil Followers On Instagram

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya007
Image Source: economitimes.indiatimes.com
-- Advertisement --

Skipper Virat Kohli has another magnificent record in his bag. Recently, he became the 1st Indian and 1st cricketer to cross the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. Along with it, Kohli has a massive fan following on other social-media platforms as well. He has over 40 million followers on Twitter and over 36 million followers on Facebook. Now, he is 4th in the list of athletes across all sports, in terms of followers on social-media. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are the only athletes ahead of him. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to the social media site to welcome Kohli into an elite club.

- Advertisement -

Image Source: rediff.com

Earnings from Instagram

According to secondary data, Virat Kohli can earn upto 2 crores from just one sponsored post on Instagram. He is the only cricketer in the world’s top-10 highest-earning sports persons, through sponsored posts on Instagram. While, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsperson on Instagram with a follower base of 265 million. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the second on the list, with 186 million followers. While Brazil star forward Neymar is on the third with 147 million followers.

Ahead of All

-- Advertisement --

Kohli is now ahead of all the Indian celebs, in terms of instagram following. He overtook stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Along with it, Kohli also holds the top position as the country’s most valuable celebrity brand. He has a brand value of $237.7 million.(According to a leading brand valuation).

Most Successful Captain

Recently, Kohli became the most successful Indian skipper at home soil. He equalized 21 test victories of former Indian captain M. S Dhoni. However, a higher win rate of 77.8 % brings Kohli ahead of Dhoni (win rate of 70%).

Image Source: indiatoday.com

Kohli is currently leading the Indian side in Ahmedabad. Team India is geared up for the fourth and final Test against England. After losing the opening Test match, India made a solid comeback and registered two back-to-back wins. India is leading the series by 2-1. Team India now needs at least a draw to ensure their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

We hope for more success and peace for our skipper and team India.

#JiHind

-- Advertisement --
Aditya007
Previous articleTeam India Returns to International Hockey with a Bang | India vs Germany

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar wants Pak to take a page out of Kohli’s book [Video Inside]

Manan Dharamshi -
Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called out the Pakistani Cricket team and advised them to take a page out of Virat Kohli’s book...
Read more
Cricket

12 Virushka Instagram Moments that prove it is a match made in heaven!

KreedOn Network -
There seems to be a special connection between Cricket and Bollywood. After all, there have been so many popular actresses marrying successful cricketers, one...
Read more
Cricket

10 Epic Virat Kohli Achievements that make him the best

Sachin Arora -
Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen at the moment, and there is little doubt about it. His numbers speak for themselves- 20638...
Read more
Cricket

Virat Kohli Century | Complete List [Updated 2019]

Raghav Heda -
Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the greatest modern cricket batsman in the world. Although everyone has...
Read more
Top Picks

20+ unseen Virat Kohli pics that will melt your heart

Raghav Heda -
The name of Virat Kohli is probably heard by pretty much everyone in today's digital world. Everyone has their opinion about the man’s attitude,...
Read more
Cricket

20 Virat Kohli records that are legendary and hard to break

Akshay Badwe -
In a cricket obsessed nation, it is not one night journey to compete with other budding talents. It is extremely difficult to make a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
VK KreedOn

Virat Kohli Hairstyle: How Kohli’s hairstyle has evolved over the years

Cricket
Virat Kohli Century KreedOn

Virat Kohli Century | Complete List [Updated 2019]

Cricket
Virat Kohli ODI Records KreedOn

The key to Virat Kohli’s ODI records

Athletes

Virat Kohli Workout Routine, Diet Plan & Fitness Secrets Revealed!

Athletes Diet Plan