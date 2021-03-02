Virat Kohli: 100 Million is Not Enough | 1st Asian with 100 mil Followers On Instagram

-- Advertisement --

Skipper Virat Kohli has another magnificent record in his bag. Recently, he became the 1st Indian and 1st cricketer to cross the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. Along with it, Kohli has a massive fan following on other social-media platforms as well. He has over 40 million followers on Twitter and over 36 million followers on Facebook. Now, he is 4th in the list of athletes across all sports, in terms of followers on social-media. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are the only athletes ahead of him. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to the social media site to welcome Kohli into an elite club.

Earnings from Instagram

According to secondary data, Virat Kohli can earn upto 2 crores from just one sponsored post on Instagram. He is the only cricketer in the world’s top-10 highest-earning sports persons, through sponsored posts on Instagram. While, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsperson on Instagram with a follower base of 265 million. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the second on the list, with 186 million followers. While Brazil star forward Neymar is on the third with 147 million followers.

Ahead of All

Kohli is now ahead of all the Indian celebs, in terms of instagram following. He overtook stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Along with it, Kohli also holds the top position as the country’s most valuable celebrity brand. He has a brand value of $237.7 million.(According to a leading brand valuation).

Most Successful Captain

Recently, Kohli became the most successful Indian skipper at home soil. He equalized 21 test victories of former Indian captain M. S Dhoni. However, a higher win rate of 77.8 % brings Kohli ahead of Dhoni (win rate of 70%).

Kohli is currently leading the Indian side in Ahmedabad. Team India is geared up for the fourth and final Test against England. After losing the opening Test match, India made a solid comeback and registered two back-to-back wins. India is leading the series by 2-1. Team India now needs at least a draw to ensure their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

We hope for more success and peace for our skipper and team India.

#JiHind