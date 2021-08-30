Bronze medalist Vinod Kumar declared ineligible in classification reassessment, loses medal

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar lost his bronze medal. Earlier, he had bagged the bronze in the men’s F52 discus throw event on Sunday. The competition officials declared him ineligible after classification reassessment today after some competitors challenged the result.

-- Advertisement --

The 41-year-old BSF man finished third after a best throw of 19.91m at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Piotr Kosewicz of Poland bagged the gold medal. While Velimir Sandor of Croatia clinched the silver medal.

But Why?

Para athletes are classified based on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system determines and allows athletes to compete with competitors who have similar levels of disability.

-- Advertisement --

The F52 category is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency. With athletes competing in seated positions with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

“Following re-assessment by the classification panel. Athlete Vinod Kumar is ineligible for the men’s F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void. The panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sports class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC),” the officials said in a statement.

India’s New Medal Tally

The reclassification meant India’s medal tally is at 6 medals at the moment. With 1 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze medal.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn.