World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze | 1st Indian To Win 2 World C’ships Medals

- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday clinched the bronze medal after defeating Sweden’s Jonna Malmgren in the 53kg category at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

It is Vinesh’s second World Championship medal, and she is the only Indian to achieve this milestone. Vinesh also won a bronze medal in the 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Earlier, in this event, Vinesh suffered an upset 7-0 defeat by the hands of 2022 Asian Championship silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag in the qualifying round. The Indian wrestler was 3-0 behind Batkhuyag at the end of the opening round and loose four more points in the final moments to lose the match by 7-0.

Vinesh Phogat made a stunning comeback after her shock qualification round defeat as she beat Malmgren by 8-0 in the bronze medal round of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Earlier on Wednesday, in her first repechage match, she defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Zhuldyz Eshim of Kazakhstan by 4-0. In the next match, she won over Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanova based on victory by injury. After winning this match, she advanced to the bronze medal match.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport