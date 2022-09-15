Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeNewsWorld Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze | 1st Indian To...

World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze | 1st Indian To Win 2 World C’ships Medals

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
World Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze- KreedOn
Image Source- The Economic Times
- Advertisement -
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday clinched the bronze medal after defeating Sweden’s Jonna Malmgren in the 53kg category at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.
It is Vinesh’s second World Championship medal, and she is the only Indian to achieve this milestone. Vinesh also won a bronze medal in the 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Earlier, in this event, Vinesh suffered an upset 7-0 defeat by the hands of 2022 Asian Championship silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag in the qualifying round. The Indian wrestler was 3-0 behind Batkhuyag at the end of the opening round and loose four more points in the final moments to lose the match by 7-0.

Vinesh Phogat made a stunning comeback after her shock qualification round defeat as she beat Malmgren by 8-0 in the bronze medal round of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Earlier on Wednesday, in her first repechage match, she defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Zhuldyz Eshim of Kazakhstan by 4-0. In the next match, she won over Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanova based on victory by injury. After winning this match, she advanced to the bronze medal match.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleWhat are the Benefits of Playing Tennis? Know its Physical & Mental Benefits
Next articleDanish Manzoor – Taekwondo Sensation from Kashmir – “Dreams of Gold in Paris Olympics” – KreedOn Candids

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Kavita Chahal - A rare jewel of Boxing India by KreedOn||Kavita Chahal - The rare jewel of boxing India|Kavita Chahal - The rare jewel of boxing India|Kavita Chahal - The rare jewel of boxing India

Kavita Chahal – A rare jewel of boxing India

Athletes
indian contingent kreedon

2018 Asian Games – India to send a 53 members Athletics...

Athletics
how to tennis player by KreedOn|||

How to become a Tennis player in India | Step by...

Must Know
R UMADEVI square thumbnail by KreedOn|

R. Umadevi – The Journey from a Typist to a World...

Athletes