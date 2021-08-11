Vinesh Phogat “temporarily” suspended by WFH – Know Why

New Delhi: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been temporarily suspended by the wrestling federation of India for indiscipline in the Tokyo Olympics campaign on Wednesday.

The sporting body issued a notice to Phogat on three counts. Phogat did not stay at the Olympics village. And refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team India sponsor’s logo. She competed in a singlet with a personal sponsor Nike’s logo. Phogat is also believed to have refused to train with the rest of the athletes at the Olympics Village. Vinesh, who had traveled to Tokyo from Hungary where she had trained with coach Woller Akos, refused to stay on the same floor with other wrestlers in the Games Village.

What’s Next?

Phogat has time till August 16th to reply. If the response is unsatisfactory, the WFI will consider a long ban. Phogat’s Tokyo Olympics campaign ended early. She bowed out in the quarterfinals to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus by fall. And failed to progress to medal rounds.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic events until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision. WFI was pulled up by IOA, why can’t they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard,” a WFI source told the Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, 19-year old Sonam Malik has been given a notice for misconduct as well. It is reported that Sonam had ordered Sports Authority of India officials to collect her passport from the WFI office before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics. Either the wrestler or his/her family is supposed to collect passports. Sonam has been penalized for the alleged misconduct.

