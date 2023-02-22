Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi defeated 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in Pro Chess League

- Advertisement -

Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi – playing for Indian Yogis – achieved the biggest victory of his career as he defeated five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen – playing for Canada Chess Brahs – in a Pro Chess League match on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Indian GM performed well while playing with the black pieces. Carlsen looked utterly frustrated at the loss and was pounding the table in desperation.

Staring down the barrel with a 5.5-6.5 deficit, the Yogis held on for a 4-0 lead over Canada’s Chessbrahs in the final round, where Gujrathi outplayed Carlsen after missing checkmate in three.

Vidit Gujrathi said after defeating Magnus Carlsen,

“We fought very hard, and I think the cherry on top for me was for sure to defeat Magnus.”

Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!! 🙂 https://t.co/Ym2w6svF6K — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) February 21, 2023

The Chessbrahs led by GM Aman Hambleton started with a bang, winning the first round 2.5-1.5 and the second by a score of 3-1. GM Razvan Preotu once again proved to be a valuable asset after winning his opening matches against GM Raunak Sadhwani and Vidit.

GM Aryan Tari also started brilliantly, defeated IM Vaishali Rameshbaba in the 2nd round.

The Chessbrahs set out to get the three points needed to secure a win within striking distance of the match with one round to spare. Despite Magnus Carlsen making a statement with a 21-move miniature on the board against Sadhwani, the Yogis were able to turn the tide and win 3-1.

