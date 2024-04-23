Tuesday, April 23, 2024
‘Very happy for you, I am waiting for my chance to beat you again’ – Amit Mishra Praises Yuzvendra Chahal on 200 IPL Wickets

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Amit Mishra playfully congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming the first player to take 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This milestone was achieved during the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, April 22.

The event took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where veteran leg-spinner Chahal claimed his 200th IPL wicket by dismissing Mohammad Nabi in the eighth over. Chahal delivered a flighted leg-break aimed at the middle and leg stumps. Nabi tried to work it towards the leg-side, but his timing was off, leading to a leading edge that was easily caught by a fielder from Rajasthan Royals.

Later, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a video featuring veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, in which the 41-year-old congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal and mentioned that he would aim to surpass Chahal’s wicket count when he gets his opportunity to play.

Amit Mishra, with 173 wickets from 161 matches, has yet to play in IPL 2024 because the KL Rahul-led team has chosen Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya as their primary spin bowlers. Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Mumbai team managed to score 179/9 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Tilak Varma’s 65 off 45 balls and Nehal Wadhera’s 49 off 24 balls. Sandeep Sharma shined in bowling, taking five wickets.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

Padma Shri Award 2024: Rohan Bopanna Honored with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

