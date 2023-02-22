Wednesday, February 22, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterVenkatesh Prasad slams Aakash Chopra & says, ‘Don’t wish to engage further’

Venkatesh Prasad slams Aakash Chopra & says, ‘Don’t wish to engage further’

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Venkatesh Prasad slams Aakash Chopra & says, ‘Don’t wish to engage further’ | KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

KL Rahul was unable to post big scores in the two matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as he was dismissed early, which triggered many pundits to question his inclusion in the team. There have been a lot of heated debates between former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra over the form of KL Rahul and his inclusion in the team.

Recently, Prasad shared some statistics about KL Rahul where he showed his overseas record and continued to question his place in the playing XI. After this, Aakash Chopra labeled Prasad as having an agenda against KL Rahul, which did not sit well with the 53-year-old, V Prasad. In response to Prasad’s tweet on KL Rahul, Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, “Venky bhai, messages are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a video chat; we can do it live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it, and nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number.”

-- Advertisement --

So, after Chopra’s tweet then Venkatesh Prasad replied,

“No, Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it doesn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this,”

-- Advertisement --

After Rahul performance in Border Gavaskar Trophy, many believe it is time for Shubman Gill to open India’s innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma against Australia. Recently, the in-form Gill has performed brilliantly and he will be looking to justify the odds and cement his place in the squad.

-- Advertisement --
cricket batting pads - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi defeated 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in Pro Chess League
Next article
Sexism in Sports: The Struggle for Equality

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Fifa suspends AIFF- KreedOn

Big News! Bad day for India Football – FIFA suspends All...

Football
Top 10 Judo Players in the World Ever | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Judo Players In The World Ever | Toughness...

Judo
Duleep Trophy: Magnificent Jaiswal Powered West Zone With Double-Century- Kreedon

Duleep Trophy: Magnificent Jaiswal Powered West Zone With Double-Century

Cricket
How India’s 2023 World Cup Squad Could Look Like Without Rishabh Pant | KreedOn

How India’s 2023 World Cup Squad Could Look Like With And...

Cricket