Venkatesh Prasad slams Aakash Chopra & says, ‘Don’t wish to engage further’

KL Rahul was unable to post big scores in the two matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as he was dismissed early, which triggered many pundits to question his inclusion in the team. There have been a lot of heated debates between former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra over the form of KL Rahul and his inclusion in the team.

Recently, Prasad shared some statistics about KL Rahul where he showed his overseas record and continued to question his place in the playing XI. After this, Aakash Chopra labeled Prasad as having an agenda against KL Rahul, which did not sit well with the 53-year-old, V Prasad. In response to Prasad’s tweet on KL Rahul, Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, “Venky bhai, messages are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a video chat; we can do it live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it, and nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number.”

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊

I'll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

So, after Chopra’s tweet then Venkatesh Prasad replied,

“No, Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it doesn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this,”

I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

I have … — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023 -- Advertisement --

After Rahul performance in Border Gavaskar Trophy, many believe it is time for Shubman Gill to open India’s innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma against Australia. Recently, the in-form Gill has performed brilliantly and he will be looking to justify the odds and cement his place in the squad.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches