Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterVenkatesh Prasad gives a befitting reply to Javed Miandad for ‘India can...

Venkatesh Prasad gives a befitting reply to Javed Miandad for ‘India can go to hell’ remark

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
Venkatesh Prasad condemned Javed Miandad for 'India can go to hell' remark | KreedOn
Image Source- Times Now
- Advertisement -

Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad has slammed BCCI over their current stand on the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After earlier clarifying that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the BCCI has insisted on a change of venue as well as holding the event. So, according to the latest report, Pakistan is unlikely to host the Asia Cup, although they may retain the hosting rights with the venue to be finalized in March. However, Indian legend Venkatesh Prasad came up with a fiery reaction to Javed Miandad’s remark about BCCI. Earlier Miandad called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strict action against the BCCI. Miandad slammed India and said,

India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket (Maine toh pehle bhi kaha tha agar nahi aana to bhaad mein jaaye. Humein koi farak nahi padta),”

He further added,

“I’ve always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don’t leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don’t care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC’s job. If ICC can’t control this there’s no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don’t come, they should be debarred. (India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hamare liye nahi hai),”

In reply to Javed Miandad’s statement on BCCI, Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to give a raging reply saying, “But they are refusing to go to hell.”

-- Advertisement --

Now the PCB wants the 2023 ODI World Cup to be withdrawn from India. However, a final decision will be taken next month when the heads of the two councils meet again at the ICC and ACC meetings.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

cricket batting pads - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
India announced 25-member squad for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Here's How You Can Overcome Your Fears Through Adventure Sports- KreedOn

Here’s How You Can Overcome Your Fears of Adventure Sports |...

Sports 2.0
Saurav Ganguly has high hopes from Virat Kohli & Says "He will have to improve in Test cricket" | KreedOn

Saurav Ganguly has high hopes from Virat Kohli & Says “He...

KreedOn Banter
Tata Steel Signs MOU with Hockey India | KreedOn

Tata Steel became official partner of Men’s Hockey World Cup |...

Hockey
Rizwan makes big revelation, says shopkeepers won’t take money when they beat India

Rizwan makes big revelation, says shopkeepers refused to take money after...

KreedOn Banter