Venkatesh Prasad gives a befitting reply to Javed Miandad for ‘India can go to hell’ remark

- Advertisement -

Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad has slammed BCCI over their current stand on the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After earlier clarifying that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the BCCI has insisted on a change of venue as well as holding the event. So, according to the latest report, Pakistan is unlikely to host the Asia Cup, although they may retain the hosting rights with the venue to be finalized in March. However, Indian legend Venkatesh Prasad came up with a fiery reaction to Javed Miandad’s remark about BCCI. Earlier Miandad called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strict action against the BCCI. Miandad slammed India and said,

India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket (Maine toh pehle bhi kaha tha agar nahi aana to bhaad mein jaaye. Humein koi farak nahi padta),”

He further added,

“I’ve always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don’t leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don’t care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC’s job. If ICC can’t control this there’s no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don’t come, they should be debarred. (India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hamare liye nahi hai),”

In reply to Javed Miandad’s statement on BCCI, Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to give a raging reply saying, “But they are refusing to go to hell.”

But they are refusing to go to hell 🙂 https://t.co/gX8gcWzWZE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2023

-- Advertisement --

Now the PCB wants the 2023 ODI World Cup to be withdrawn from India. However, a final decision will be taken next month when the heads of the two councils meet again at the ICC and ACC meetings.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches