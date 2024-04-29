Velavan Senthilkumar Secures Batch Open Squash Title with Win over Melvil Scianimanico

- Advertisement -

Indian squash prodigy Velavan Senthilkumar claimed his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour title by winning the Batch Open Challenger event in Paris, France, on April 29. The 26-year-old athlete from Chennai triumphed over French player Melvil Scianimanico, ranked 158th, with set scores of 11-6, 11-9, and 11-6 in the final, securing a cash prize of USD 12,000.

Velavan’s journey to the final was marked by several decisive victories. In the semi-final, he overpowered Andes Ling from Hong Kong, China, ranked 163rd, with a straight set win of 11-2, 11-1, and 11-6. This match was concluded in just 22 minutes. Earlier, in the quarter-final, he defeated Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic, who holds the 107th rank, with set scores of 11-5, 11-6, and 11-2, wrapping up the game in 37 minutes.

Top seed Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Melvil Scianimanico🇫🇷 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 to win Batch Open – PSA Challenger event held in Paris🇫🇷 With this win, Velavan has cemented his place as India #2.#Squash pic.twitter.com/0EUlMrCRRs — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) April 28, 2024

Velavan Senthilkumar had a remarkable career, clinching the 2016 Asian Junior Squash Championship and the 2017 British Junior Open title. In April 2018, he secured his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) title at the Madison Open in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Akanksha Salunkhe delivered an impressive performance by defeating the 69th-ranked Nour Heikal from Egypt in the pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought scoreline of 3-2 (11-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, and 14-12), thereby earning her place in the quarterfinals. She also achieved a notable victory at the Guatemala Open in 2022.

