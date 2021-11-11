Asian Sailing Championship 2021 Oman: Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Bags Gold 

The victorious sailing stars

Indian sailors and Tokyo Olympians Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have made the nation proud. The duo bagged gold medal at the 2021 Asian Sailing Championships in Mussanah, Oman on Tuesday. However, The Indian team finished 10th overall, the only Asian side in the top 10, with a net total of 119 points after 11 races.

The Indian team of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy brought laurels to the nation as the Indian duo ranked top in a fleet of 30 teams, which had participants from across Asia as well.

Meanwhile, this was their third medal at the event, having won a gold in 2018 and silver in 2019. On the contrary, the two other teams in the fray, could not finish that well. Prince Noble and Manu Francis finished 28th overall and fifth in Asia. Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished ranked 29th overall and sixth in the continental standings.

Now Varun and Ganapathy will represent the country at the World Championship, starting from November 16.

