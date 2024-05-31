Friday, May 31, 2024
Vaibhav Arora Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Vaibhav Arora Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
5 mins read
Updated:
Vaibhav Arora’s story is one of unwavering dedication, overcoming challenges, and finally reaching the pinnacle of Indian cricket – the Indian Premier League (IPL). Born on December 14, 1997, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana, Vaibhav’s cricketing journey began far from the bright lights of the IPL.

Vaibhav Arora Biography

Full Name Vaibhav Gopal Arora
Born December 14, 1997, Himachal Pradesh
Age of Vaibhav Arora 26 Years
National Side India
Batting Style Right-Handed
Bowling Right-arm fast medium
Sport Cricket

Who is Vaibhav Arora?

Who Is Vaibhav Arora? | KreedOn
Image Source: iwmbuzz.com

India’s Vaibhav Arora is a right-arm pace bowler. The cricketer, who was born in Haryana, started his professional career when he played his first-class debut for Himachal Pradesh against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2019–20 season. A few years later, in 2021, he made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Later on, he made his Himachal Pradesh List A debut against Maharashtra in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy one month later.

He was acquired by the Kolkata team for the Indian T20 League in 2021, but he was freed prior to the 2022 auction, in which Punjab paid INR 2 crore for his services. For the 2023 season, Kolkata re-bought him, with the anticipation that he will be an important member of their team. Vaibhav Arora has the ability to swing the ball in both directions, and his height allows him to get enough surface bounce, which poses a risk to the opposition.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Bio | KreedOnAlso Read | Nitish Kumar Reddy Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Early Life

Early Life | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Vaibhav was born on 14 December 1997 in Ambala, Haryana. He now plays for Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit. Vaibhav Arora came from a low-income family; his father runs a dairy called Harbans Milk Dairy in Punjabi Mohalla, Ambala Cantt. Taking care of the cattle and delivering milk to the homes was how he used to help his father. 2018 saw Vaibhav Arora relocate from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh after he was not given enough chances to play for the Punjab U-19 team. At the age of 21, he joined the Himachal Pradesh state team and became a professional. Furthermore, He has pursued a dual degree (BA + BEd) from Chandigarh University. He also has represented the University as well.

Family of Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora Family | KreedOn
Image Source: ghemassage.com

Vaibhav’s family comprises of himself, his mother Mamta Setia Arora and his father Gopal Arora. In 2018, he along with his family shifted to Himachal Pradesh from Chandigarh.

Cricket Career of Vaibhav Arora

Domestic Career

Domestic Career | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPNcricinfo

In December 2019, Arora made his Himachal Pradesh First-Class debut in the Ranji Trophy. In his first bowling innings, he took six wickets, including that of Cheteshwar Pujara, and in his second innings, he added three more. With an average of 18.58, the 23-year-old has already claimed 29 wickets in 8 multi-day matches. He was given his T20 debut by the Himachal Pradesh team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021. In six matches in the format, Arora has claimed ten wickets. His economy rate of 7.41 is quite good in an otherwise high-scoring tournament, despite the smaller sample size.

He also played the Vijay Hazare Trophy the following month, making his List A debut. Early in his career, a 4-fer against Maharashtra that included a hat-trick gave his career a positive start.

Vaibhav’s IPL Career

Vaibhav Arora IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

Vaibhav’s impressive domestic performances caught the attention of several IPL franchises. During the 2020 IPL, Vaibhav Arora joined the Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in the UAE as a net bowler. Bowling against players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, and Mayank Agarwal gave him more confidence, so it was a great learning experience for him.

In the 2021 IPL auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for a sum of ₹20 lakh. While his playing time in the 2021 season was limited, being part of a prestigious IPL franchise like KKR provided him with invaluable experience and exposure.

Vaibhav was ecstatic about the chance to play in the Indian Premier League alongside players like Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Prasidh Krishna, given his humble beginnings.

IPL 2024, Vaibhav played 10 games scalping 11 wickets in the season. The pacer bagged a crucial wicket of Travis Head in the final of IPL 2024.

Stats of Vaibhav Arora

Batting

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St
FC 24 28 9 173 40 9.10 320 54.06 0 0 14 9 3 0
List A 16 9 2 63 12 9.00 94 67.02 0 0 2 2 2 0
T20s 43 12 10 11 2* 5.50 18 61.11 0 0 0 0 13 0

Bowling

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
FC 24 38 3588 1967 88 6/48 9/105 22.35 3.28 40.7 4 4 0
List A 16 16 744 612 23 4/45 4/45 26.60 4.93 32.3 1 0 0
T20s 43 43 889 1232 43 3/16 3/16 28.65 8.31 20.6 0 0 0

Girl Friend/Wife of Vaibhav Arora

As of now, there is no information available about the relationship status of Vaibhav Arora. He is expected to be single.

Naman Dhir Biography | KreedOnAlso Read | Naman Dhir Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girl Friend – All Details

Net worth of Vaibhav Arora

Networth of Vaibhav Arora | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Vaibhav Arora has an estimated net worth of around 2 crores. His income majorly includes his salary from professional cricket and IPL.

Facts about Vaibhav Arora

  • He used to assist his father in delivering milk and taking care of cattles.
  • On his First-Class debut, he picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. In that Ranji match, he recorded his best figures of 9/105 against Saurashtra.
  • He is the first player to pick up a hat-trick on the List A debut.
  • Vaibhav Arora joined Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 as a net bowler.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders bought Vaibhav Arora for 20 Lacs in IPL 2021 Auction.

Social Media of Vaibhav Arora

The Road Ahead

Vaibhav Arora’s story is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers. His unwavering dedication, ability to overcome challenges, and consistent improvement have propelled him to the biggest stage in Indian cricket. As Vaibhav continues to hone his skills and gain experience at the highest level, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his next chapter. With his talent, dedication, and the backing of a prestigious franchise like KKR, Vaibhav has the potential to become a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Vaibhav Arora?

Vaibhav Arora is an Indian Cricketer who plays for Himachal Pradesh in Domestic Cricket.

What is the bowling style of Vaibhav Arora?

Vaibhav Arora is a right-arm medium fast bowler.

For how many teams has Vaibhav Arora played in IPL?

Vaibhav Arora has played for two teams in IPL. He has played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When did Vaibhav Arora made his First-Class debut?

On December 9, 2019, Vaibhav Arora made his FC debut for Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy.

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

