Utsava Palit settles in a new academy where P.V Sindhu practices

Introduction

Utsava Palit impressed the country’s badminton fraternity when she clinched the Under-17 singles title in a national-level championship organized by the Union sports ministry within a month after winning the Under-15 national championship.

Utsava who won state championships a couple of times has also represented India after winning the junior national ranking competition in 2018 and went to Myanmar for the Under-17 competition. She lost in the pre-quarterfinal. Utsava also lost in the pre-quarterfinal stage in her tour to Germany and Netherlands with the junior Indian squad in 2020. Having entered the senior category last year, Utsava lost in the quarter-final in a senior national ranking competition.

From Ajay Rao to Prakash Padukone

Utsava Palit resides in Kolkata. Her father Swarup Palit has a small business of school book distribution. It was always struggling for Swarup Palit to give adequate financial support to his daughter for badminton. Still, he fought, and Utsava started the game under the tutelage of Baidyanatha Das and then under a few more coaches in Kolkata. She had settled in Hyderabad and used to train under Ajay Rao since 2015.

Then she got a striking break in 2018. Having passed the selection trials at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), Utsava practiced there for the next four years as per contract.

She clarified,

“I was admitted to PPBA on a contract for the next four years. There was another male shuttle player from Bengal along with me. I could continue even after the contract ended in 2021. But following the attacks of Covid-19 and then the lockdown my father’s business crumpled a lot. It became almost impossible for him to bear my expenses at PPBA which cost 20 thousand monthly. So I returned to Kolkata in 2021.”

There, Utsava was trained by D.K. Sen, the father of Lakshya Sen.

Suchitra Academy & Sindhu

Utsava got a jerk on her knee at the beginning of 2022 and had to take rest for some months at home. She finally went back to Hyderabad and joined Suchitra Academy a couple of months ago. Suchitra Badminton Academy has recently hogged the limelight by introducing its state-of-the-art facilities along with Indonesian coaches. One of the country’s most successful badminton players, two consecutive Olympics medalists P.V. Sindhu has chosen Suchitra Academy where she practices under the guidance of South Korean coach Park Tae Sang.

Utsava added,

“Sindhu trains here at our academy often under her coaching staff. The fitness coach who has been appointed by our academy is the fitness trainer of Sindhu.”

Utsava and other students train mainly under Indonesian coach Paisal and Indian coach Pradip Raju. She is satisfied with the care this academy takes. Utsava who has joined the senior age group this year expressed satisfaction also on the world-class infrastructure at the academy.

The Aim

Utsava wishes to regain her touch as she showed in the junior age group. She asserted,

“I want to win competitions also in the senior age group and wish to be one of the members of the national team consistently.”

