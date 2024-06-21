USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs West Indies ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

USA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: United States and West Indies will face other in the 46th match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The USA lost to South Africa; West Indies lost to England. The USA relies much on their top batsmen, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, and Aaron Jones. Shayan Jahangir will prove to be a vital player for the USA if he takes part in this game. Their bowling is what puts them in a fix in this tournament due to which they lose.

Though West Indies is a strong team, home advantage helped them wherein their bowling proved to be the reason for their last loss. In the previous match, West Indies had only three main bowlers while rest were part-time bowlers. Both the teams need to win this match as they lost their first Super 8 games.

USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match United States of America vs West Indies, 46th Match (Super 8, Group 2) Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Saturday, 22 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form USA : Andries Gous, Nosthush Kenjige, Harmeet Singh and Aaron Jones WI: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein Weather forecast for USA vs WI match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 64% Wind: 23 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs WI The pitch at Kensington oval has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average batting strike rate at the venue is 130.52 which means a decent total of around 150-160 can be posted on any given day. Bowling becomes easier in the other half of the game. Spinners might get some good purchases. Toss Factor in USA vs WI Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. USA vs WI Head-to-head NA USA vs WI Squads USA : Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer

Probable playing XI for United States

Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Saurabh Netravalkar, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Steven Taylor, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Saurabh Netravalkar, Gudakesh Motie, Harmeet Singh

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is must have pick for your team because of his form in this ICC Men T20 World Cup 2024 and the record he has got on Kensington Oval. He has accumulated 252 runs at an average of 42. He is also a good captain choice if West Indies Bats first.

Andries Gous: For this match you must go with Gous because he is probably the best batter from the USA. He has been in really good form with the bat, in the last match against South Africa he played beautiful inning of 80 runs in just 47. Just Kepp him in your team don’t give captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been a consistent performer with the bat for the USA team in this T20 World Cup. He is good at playing fast bowlers, and his runs come at an extraordinary amount, which makes him a good pick for your dream 11 team but do prefer him if USA bats first.

Rovman Powell: Powell has scored 183 runs in his T20I career at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, at an average of 61 with a strike rate of 190. On his day, he can single handedly take the game away from the opposition’s hands. Make sure to pick him in your team.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell has played 80 T20I matches, scoring 1018 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 163.6. His highest score in T20Is is 71, and he has scored 3 fifties, hitting 63 fours and 83 sixes. Russell’s aggressive batting style and knack for finishing games make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket.

Steven Taylor: The USA all-rounder has failed to make a mark in this tournament, but he you get to pick him in your team because he can score some quick runs and can also come handy with the bowl.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: He has been the key man for West Indies in this world cup as he has picked 9 crucial wickets in just matches for west Indies. He has the ability to run through any batting attack, for today’s match he is the best choice for captain or vice-captain.

Harmeet Singh: He will the trump player for you in this match, he can easily pick 2 wickets in this match and his selection percentage is very low. In today’s match he is the best option for Vice Captain for your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Nicholas Pooran and Alzarri Joseph

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Saurabh Netravalkar and Andre Russell

Must Picks for USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar

Andre Russell

Nicholas Pooran

Alzarri Joseph

Aaron Jones

Risky choices for USA vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nitish Kumar

Roston Chase

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between the United States of America and West Indies?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, West Indies is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup. So, don’t count USA out just yet.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big