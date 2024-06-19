USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be begin today with United States vs South Africa scheduled at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The team USA has gone great in the tournament so far, beaming Canada and then causing what could be termed as a big shock by defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting super over match. Although they lost to India, they still managed to make it into the Super 8 stage.

The Porteas are on a roll in the T20 World Cup 2024—as they have won four on the trot. Yes, with Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj topping the charts for key players, certainly, they would like to keep this winning momentum further up the next stage of the tournament.

USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match United States vs South Africa, 41st Match (Super 8, Group 2) Venue Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Wednesday, 19 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form United States : Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Saurabh Netravalkar South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje Weather forecast for USA vs SA match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 14% Humidity: 69% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs SA With four games already gone, the North Sound Stadium pitch is tough for batsmen. Bowlers get swing with the new ball, and later on in the game, there is turn for the spinners. For both teams, it will become difficult for batsmen to score runs, and bowlers will have a prominent role in deciding the game. Toss Factor in USA vs SA Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. USA vs SA Head-to-head This will be their first head-to-head match. USA vs SA Squads United States : Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee

Probable playing XI for United States

Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan



Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Aaron Jones, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Corey Anderson, Aiden Markram, Steven Taylor, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kagiso Rabada, Ali Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: The explosive wicketkeeper batter from South Africa has managed to score a total of 72 runs in this tournament. The kind of form he carries makes a player to have in your side.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been a consistent performer with the bat for the USA team in this T20 World Cup. He is good at playing fast bowlers, and his runs come at an extraordinary amount, which makes him a dangerous customer.

Reeza Hendricks: What changed things for them was the 43 by Reeza Hendricks. He is an opening veteran and utterly priceless to his team because of the skillful playing that makes him stand out in the key-player department due to the seam ball.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Corey Anderson: The USA all-rounder has accumulated 649 runs at an average of 24.96 and has also picked up 16 wickets. If got the chances in the game against South Africa, he can perform well and give some crucial points.

Aiden Markram: So far in this tournament, Markram has not performed well with the bat. However, the conditions at Antigua may suit his playing style. If required, he can come handy with the ball as well.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Saurabh Netravalkar: He has done well with four wickets in three matches, wherein he has been given the mantle to get wickets by not allowing too many runs. He will, therefore, be a good option for the fantasy teams.

Anrich Nortje: Fast bowler Nortje from South Africa is also in fine form, with nine wickets in four matches. This could be the reason for his being in the limelight in the upcoming matches in Antigua.

Tabraiz Shamsi: Another exciting talent from South Africa is Tabraiz Shamsi, who has picked up four wickets in a single match, proving that he can be a game-changer in fantasy contests.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Tabraiz Shamsi and Monank Patel

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Saurabh Netravalkar and Reeza Hendricks

Must Picks for USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Reeza Hendricks

David Miller

Saurabh Netravalkar

Anrich Nortje

Risky choices for USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jasdeep Singh

Quintion de Kock

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between United States and South Africa?

Considering all factors, it seems that South Africa will emerge victorious in today’s match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big