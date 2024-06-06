USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 sees hosts United States take on Pakistan in what promises to be an exciting clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. United States, buoyed by their recent performances, will look to continue their winning momentum against a Pakistan side eager to make a strong start after a mixed run-in recent match.

USA comes into this match high on confidence after defeating Canada in their opening encounter and impressing with a powerful batting display led by Aaron Jones and Andries Gous. Pakistan will be playing their first match of the tournament. They have had a mixed run recently, struggling against England but showing resilience with a series win over Ireland.

For the USA, the opening pair of Steven Taylor and Monank Patel provides stability, while Aaron Jones and Corey Anderson bring the firepower in the middle order. For the visitors, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will lead the batting, with support from Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan. USA will rely on Ali Khan and Harmeet Singh for breakthroughs, while Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah poses a significant threat.

USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match USA vs PAK, 11th Match Venue Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, USA Match Start Time 9:00 PM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form USA : Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Weather forecast for USA vs PAK match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 5% Humidity: 84% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs Pak The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium has favored batsmen. Overcast conditions are expected, which could assist swing bowlers early on. Toss Factor in USA vs Pak Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. USA vs PAK Head-to-head NA USA vs PAK squads USA squad : Monnak Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir PAK Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Probable playing XI for USA

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Probable playing XI for Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Andries Gous, Babar Azam (C), Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Nitish Kumar, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aaron Jones, Fakhar Zaman, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Steven Taylor, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Ali Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Andries Gous: Andries Gous, 30, has seamlessly adapted to life in the USA side. His innings of 65 against Canada proved pivotal, marking a turning point for his team. Gous is a naturally attacking batter known for his ability to clear the field. Additionally, he contributes significantly as a wicketkeeper when required, adding depth to the team’s flexibility.

Mohammad Rizwan: The opener of Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan, is a prominent batter for the side. In the last 4 matches, he has scored 154 runs in the with the help of two fifties. His ability to score big runs will give you crucial fantasy points.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Babar Azam: Azam, 29, shoulders the responsibility of scoring runs for Pakistan. The skipper has been in excellent form, showcasing consistent performances in recent matches. Azam’s batting prowess will be crucial in stabilizing Pakistan’s sometimes fragile batting lineup, aiming to continue his impactful contributions in the T20 World Cup.

Aaron Jones: Jones, originally from the West Indies, made a sensational impact with an unbeaten 94 runs off just 40 balls, including 10 massive sixes. His blistering innings announced his arrival on the world stage, but facing a formidable opponent like Pakistan will be a true test of his capabilities and consistency.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Corey Anderson: With the bat, Anderson has scored 634 runs in 30 innings at an average of 26.41 and an impressive strike rate of 130.45, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 94 not out. Anderson’s ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket lineups, as he can accumulate quick runs in the middle and lower order. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 34.06. His ability to break partnerships and control the run flow under pressure situations enhances his utility, providing fantasy teams with both batting depth and a crucial bowling option.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Shaheen Shah Afridi: The 24-year-old left-arm pacer poses a potent threat with the ball in T20 cricket. He consistently picks up wickets early in the innings, putting immense pressure on the opposition. Afridi’s ability to swing the ball and maintain a strong economy rate makes him a key player in Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Harmeet Singh: Singh, a former Indian Under-19 World Cup winner, showcased his efficiency and economy in the match, conceding only 27 runs and taking 1 wicket from his 4 overs. Singh’s incisive bowling will be pivotal in troubling Pakistani batters, aiming to apply pressure on key players like Babar Azam with his disciplined approach.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Mohammed Amir and Aaron Jones

Must Picks for USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi

Aaron Jones

Corey Anderson

Risky choices for USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jasdeep Singh

Azam Khan

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between United States and Pakistan?

Pakistan, with their experience and strong team composition, are favorites on paper. However, USA’s recent form and home advantage could make this a closely contested match. Expect an exciting match between two competitive teams. Pakistan will look to assert their dominance early, while the USA will rely on their batting depth and home support to upset the odds.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big