USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States of America vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In Match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will be catching an eye on the Miami World Cup as they play against Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, today (June 14). The USA team has surprised fans with their strong performance in their first T20 World Cup, defeating Canada and Pakistan but losing to India. A win against Ireland will secure their spot in the Super-8 stages. Ireland, on the other hand, have struggled, losing to India and Canada. They will aim to finish the tournament positively by performing well against the USA.

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match United States of America vs Ireland, 30rd Match Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Park Turf Ground, Florida Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Friday, 14 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Key Players in the Form USA : Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara IRE: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami Weather forecast for USA vs IRE match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 77% Humidity: 92% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs IRE Good for the batsmen at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, but as the game goes on the pitch gets slower and helps the spinners. Toss Factor in USA vs IRE The team winning the toss is likely to bat first to take advantage of the conditions. USA vs IRE Head-to-head USA – 1 IRE – 1 USA vs IRE Squads USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad. IRE: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Shayan Jahangir (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

Andries Gous: Andries Gous has seamlessly adapted to life in the USA side. His innings of 65 against Canada proved pivotal, marking a turning point for his team. Gous is a naturally attacking batter known for his ability to clear the field. Additionally, he contributes significantly as a wicketkeeper when required, adding depth to the team’s flexibility.

Andy Balbirnie: The Irish opener scored is best batter in their batting lineup. He is capable of providing an aggressive start and eventually putting up a significant score.

Aaron Jones: Jones, originally from the West Indies, made a sensational impact with an unbeaten 94 runs off just 40 balls, including 10 massive sixes. His blistering innings announced his arrival on the world stage, but facing a formidable opponent like Ireland will be a true test of his capabilities and consistency.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a crucial all-rounder for the Irish team. Additionally, he is an effective bowler who can challenge the USA’s top order with his right-arm pace deliveries.

Corey Anderson: With the bat, Anderson has scored 649 runs in 31 innings at an average of 26.41 and an impressive strike rate of 130.45, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 94 not out. Anderson’s ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket lineups, as he can accumulate quick runs in the middle and lower order. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 34.06. He is good option for Captain for your dream 11 team.

Joshua Little: The Irish fast bowler has been taking wickets consistently in recent matches, he is the best bowler in the Irish lineup, and he has the ability to swing the ball early and take the crucial wickets. He is a good choice for captain and vice-captain.

Harmeet Singh: Singh, a former Indian Under-19 World Cup winner, showcased his efficiency and economy in the match, conceding only 27 runs and taking 1 wicket from his 4 overs, but he went wicketless against Pakistan and did not bowl against India, but against Ireland he is the trump card player for your dream 11 team.

Saurabh Netravalkar: The man who got both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is another trump card bowler for your dream 11 team. he performed really and troubled the best batter which is confidence boosting thing for him. He is also a good option for Vice Captian.

If we talk about the USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction all the analysis are inclined toward team Ireland because they have a strong team on paper, but t USA has performed really Well in their last few matches, Ireland need to be serious in the match if they want to make a mark on the match. But overall, Ireland is on the higher side to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big