Saturday, June 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketUSA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States of America vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source - InsideSport
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In Match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will be catching an eye on the Miami World Cup as they play against Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, today (June 14). The USA team has surprised fans with their strong performance in their first T20 World Cup, defeating Canada and Pakistan but losing to India. A win against Ireland will secure their spot in the Super-8 stages. Ireland, on the other hand, have struggled, losing to India and Canada. They will aim to finish the tournament positively by performing well against the USA.

-- Advertisement --

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match United States of America vs Ireland, 30rd Match
Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Park Turf Ground, Florida
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Friday, 14 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form USA: Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara

IRE: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami
Weather forecast for USA vs IRE match Temperature: 26°C

Precipitation: 77%

Humidity: 92%

Wind: 10 km/h
Pitch conditions for USA vs IRE Good for the batsmen at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, but as the game goes on the pitch gets slower and helps the spinners.
Toss Factor in USA vs IRE The team winning the toss is likely to bat first to take advantage of the conditions. 
USA vs IRE Head-to-head USA – 1

IRE – 1
USA vs IRE Squads USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

IRE: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Probable playing XI for USA

Shayan Jahangir (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Probable playing XI for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Andries Gous, Andy Balbirnie, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Craig Young

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Lorcan Tucker, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Craig Young

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Andries Gous: Andries Gous has seamlessly adapted to life in the USA side. His innings of 65 against Canada proved pivotal, marking a turning point for his team. Gous is a naturally attacking batter known for his ability to clear the field. Additionally, he contributes significantly as a wicketkeeper when required, adding depth to the team’s flexibility.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Andy Balbirnie: The Irish opener scored is best batter in their batting lineup. He is capable of providing an aggressive start and eventually putting up a significant score.

Aaron Jones: Jones, originally from the West Indies, made a sensational impact with an unbeaten 94 runs off just 40 balls, including 10 massive sixes. His blistering innings announced his arrival on the world stage, but facing a formidable opponent like Ireland will be a true test of his capabilities and consistency.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a crucial all-rounder for the Irish team. Additionally, he is an effective bowler who can challenge the USA’s top order with his right-arm pace deliveries.

Corey Anderson: With the bat, Anderson has scored 649 runs in 31 innings at an average of 26.41 and an impressive strike rate of 130.45, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 94 not out. Anderson’s ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket lineups, as he can accumulate quick runs in the middle and lower order. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 34.06. He is good option for Captain for your dream 11 team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Joshua Little: The Irish fast bowler has been taking wickets consistently in recent matches, he is the best bowler in the Irish lineup, and he has the ability to swing the ball early and take the crucial wickets. He is a good choice for captain and vice-captain.

Harmeet Singh: Singh, a former Indian Under-19 World Cup winner, showcased his efficiency and economy in the match, conceding only 27 runs and taking 1 wicket from his 4 overs, but he went wicketless against Pakistan and did not bowl against India, but against Ireland he is the trump card player for your dream 11 team. 

Saurabh Netravalkar: The man who got both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is another trump card bowler for your dream 11 team. he performed really and troubled the best batter which is confidence boosting thing for him. He is also a good option for Vice Captian.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Corey Anderson and Curtis Campher

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andy Balbirnie, Joshua Little and Harmeet Singh

Must Picks for USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Curtis Campher
  • Corey Anderson
  • Andy Balbirnie
  • Joshua Little
  • Saurabh Netravalkar

Risky choices for USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

  • Paul Stirling
  • Craig Young

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between USA vs Ireland?

If we talk about the USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction all the analysis are inclined toward team Ireland because they have a strong team on paper, but t USA has performed really Well in their last few matches, Ireland need to be serious in the match if they want to make a mark on the match. But overall, Ireland is on the higher side to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Shruti Vora Makes History as First Indian to Win 3-Star Grand Prix Event
Next article
SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Namibia and England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is...
Cricket

IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Canada ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Canada will face off in Lauderhill on Saturday in the 33rd match...
Cricket

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: As New Zealand faces Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024, both teams are...
Cricket

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: The 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South...
Equestrian

Shruti Vora Makes History as First Indian to Win 3-Star Grand Prix Event

Saiman Das -
Shruti Vora made history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian rider to win a 3-star Grand Prix event,...
News

IIT Madras Introduces Sports Excellence-Based UG Course Entries

Saiman Das -
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) starting from the academic...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019