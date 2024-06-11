USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States of America vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The USA will play against India in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This will be the last match held at this temporary stadium for the event.

The USA team has impressed everyone with their skills and determination. They chased a target of 195 runs against Canada in their first World Cup match, which is the highest successful run-chase in this year’s tournament. They also defeated Pakistan in a Super Over, which was a big surprise. If they win one of their remaining matches against India or Ireland, they can move to the Super Eight stage.

India is at the top of Group A after winning their first two games against Ireland and Pakistan. They easily beat Ireland by eight wickets, chasing a target of 97 runs. However, their match against Pakistan was tougher, but they managed to defend a target of 120 runs and won by six runs.

USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match USA vs IND, 25th Match Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Tuesday, 12 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form USA: Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Nosthush Kenjige India: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant Weather forecast for USA vs IND match Temperature: 32°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 47% Wind: 16 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs IND The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been a tricky venue, with uneven bounce and a slow outfield causing difficulties for batters. Historically, it has favored bowlers, particularly seamers. Toss Factor in USA vs IND The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions. USA vs IND Head-to-head Not played against each other USA vs IND Squads USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad. India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Probable playing XI for USA

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Noshtush Kenjige

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Andries Gous, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Corey Anderson, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Harmeet Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Netravalkar, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Monank Patel, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Jones, Hardik Pandya, Steven Taylor, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Netravakar, Arshdeep Singh, Ali Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant went aggressive in his shot-making, garnering 36 from 26 deliveries vs Ireland with 3 fours and 2 maximums and his 42 against Pakistan showed his form. The ability to destabilize the middle overs might do the trick against the archrivals as well.

Andries Gous: Andries Gous has seamlessly adapted to life in the USA side. His innings of 65 against Canada proved pivotal, marking a turning point for his team. Gous is a naturally attacking batter known for his ability to clear the field. Additionally, he contributes significantly as a wicketkeeper when required, adding depth to the team’s flexibility.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is a very important part of the Indian batting order and has been successful in the T20 World Cup. Although he is yet to show his class in that first two matches, but surely, he will score runs in upcoming match against USA

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma scored a wonderful 52 off 37 balls against Ireland on a tricky surface. The veteran opener started the campaign on a high and would look to continue further on it. He failed to deliver against Pakistan so there is high chance he might play big inning today.

Aaron Jones: Jones, originally from the West Indies, made a sensational impact with an unbeaten 94 runs off just 40 balls, including 10 massive sixes. His blistering innings announced his arrival on the world stage, but facing a formidable opponent like India will be a true test of his capabilities and consistency.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya, once again, showed his mettle of excelling in mega-events by coming out good with the willow and ball in the warm-up game against Ireland, scoring some quick runs and also picking three wickets by conceding 27 runs. he was failed with the bat against Pakistan he played good hand with the ball by picking 2 crucial wickets.

Corey Anderson: With the bat, Anderson has scored 634 runs in 30 innings at an average of 26.41 and an impressive strike rate of 130.45, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 94 not out. Anderson’s ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket lineups, as he can accumulate quick runs in the middle and lower order. As a bowler, he has taken 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 34.06. His ability to break partnerships and control the run flow under pressure situations enhances his utility, providing fantasy teams with both batting depth and a crucial bowling option.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Harmeet Singh: Singh, a former Indian Under-19 World Cup winner, showcased his efficiency and economy in the match, conceding only 27 runs and taking 1 wicket from his 4 overs, but he went wicketless against Pakistan, but Ginat India he is the trump card player for your dream 11 team.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is the chief destroyer. The paceman was the Man of the Match against Ireland for scalping two wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 2 and against Pakistan he bowled brilliant spell to help India securing a victory. Bumrah will be expected to come good again in overcast conditions.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and Harmeet Singh

Must Picks for USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Aaron Jones

Corey Anderson

Risky choices for USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube

Steven Taylor

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India vs United States of America?

If we talk about the IND vs USA Dream 11 Prediction all the analysis are inclined toward team India because they have a strong team on paper, but the way USA took down Pakistan in their last match Indian need to be serious in the match if they want to make a mark on the match. But overall, India is on the higher side to win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big