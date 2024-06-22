USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The United States will take on England in the 49th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on 23rd June 2024.

-- Advertisement --

USA will be playing their last game of the tournament as they have lost both the super 8 matches. They’ll give it all to make it a memorable one against the defending champions. In the last game against West Indies, United States failed to post a huge total which in turn resulted into a crushing defeat as the West Indies chased down the target of 129 in just 65 balls.

On the other hand, the English side is coming in this game after facing a hard-fought against South Africa. Currently, they are placed at the 3rd spot in the group 2 and hence they’ll try their best to finish the game early in case the NRR comes into play. Their top order batter like Phil Salt and Jos Buttler along with their speedsters Archer and Wood will play a crucial role.

-- Advertisement --

USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match United States of America vs England, 49th Match (Super 8, Group 2) Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Sunday, 23 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form USA : Andries Gous, Nosthush Kenjige, Harmeet Singh and Aaron Jones ENG: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer Weather forecast for USA vs ENG match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 59% Humidity: 77% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for USA vs ENG The pitch at Kensington oval has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average 1st inning score at the venue is 149.06 which means a decent total of around 150-160 can be posted on any given day. Bowling becomes easier in the other half of the game. Spinners might get some good purchases. Toss Factor in USA vs ENG Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. USA vs ENG Head-to-head NA USA vs ENG Squads USA : Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar ENG: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for United States

Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Probable playing XI for England

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Andries Gous, Phil Salt, Aaron Jones, Jonny Bairstow, Steven Taylor, Moeen Ali, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer, Adi Rashid, Harmeet Singh

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Harry Brook, Steven Taylor, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Wood, Ali Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Andries Gous: For this match you must go with Gous because he is probably the best batter from the USA. He has been in really good form with the bat, in the last match against West Indies, he was the top scorer for USA scoring 29 off 16.

Phil Salt: Considering the recent form, Salt is someone who should make a cut in your fantast team. He can exploit the conditions and take the game away in the powerplay itself.

-- Advertisement --

Jos Buttler: The skipper of the English side is out of runs in this tournament. Despite some decent starts, he has failed to convert them into a big score. He is expected to score well in this game.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been a consistent performer with the bat for the USA team in this T20 World Cup. He is good at playing fast bowlers, and his runs come at the crucial moments, which makes him a good pick for your dream 11 team. Do prefer him if USA bats first.

Harry brook: Brook can change the course of the match on his own as the middle order batter bats aggressively at a higher strike rate. In the last match against South Africa, he scored 53 off 37 with 7 fours.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Steven Taylor: The USA all-rounder has failed to make a mark in this tournament, but he you get to pick him in your team because he can score some quick runs and can also come handy with the bowl.

Moeen Ali: The experienced all-rounder of England is a must have player for your team. Ali can bat at the top and can also scalp a wicket or two. In the last 2 games, he has bagged 2 wickets at a decent economy.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar has been magnificent with the ball for USA, both in the powerplay as well as death overs. In his last 4 games, he has bagged 6 wickets and is expected to perform well against England.

Jofra Archer: The right arm pacer definitely deserves a spot in your dream team. 9 wickets in last 5 matches displays his consistency. Keeping him out of your team would cost you important points.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Saurabh Netravalkar and Phil Salt

Must Picks for USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar

Aaron Jones

Jos Buttler

Jofra Archer

Risky choices for USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nitish Kumar

Sam Curran

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between the United States of America and England?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, England is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup. So, don’t count USA out just yet.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big