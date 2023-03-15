UPW vs RCBW WPL Dream11 Prediction | UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, weather, venue, pitch report 

- Advertisement -

UPW vs RCBW WPL Dream11 prediction: In the 13th match of the Women’s Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. UP Warriorz has played four matches and has four points after two victories. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has played five games and has not won any of them. Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for UPW vs RCBW.

Let’s take a look at the UPW vs RCBW Dream 11 prediction for the match.

UP vs RCB T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-13th – UPW vs RCBW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) UPW vs RCBW Match Date Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 UPW vs RCBW Match Time 7:30 pm IST UPW vs RCBW Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for UPW vs RCBW WPL

Key Players in the Form RCBW top performers: Smriti Mandhana , Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry UPW top performers: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone Weather forecast for UPW vs RCBW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the UPW vs RCBW match The DY Patil pitch will help with run scoring. It's a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in UPW vs RCBW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 165 Highest score – 209/4 Lowest score – 96/10 UPW vs RCBW T20 WIPL squads RCBW squad 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar UPW squad 2023: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Probable Playing XI for RCBW

S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

Probable Playing XI for UPW

K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for UPW vs RCBW | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh, A Healy

Batters: S Mandhana, H Knight, K Navgire

All-rounders: T McGrath, E Perry, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, M Schutt, S Ismail

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – A Healy, R Ghosh

Batsmen – H Knight, S Devine, S Mandhana

All-rounders – E Perry, T McGrath, D Sharma, D Vaidya

Bowlers – S Ecclestone, M Schutt

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ellyse Perry: In the previous game, the great Australian all-rounder top-scored with 67* off 52 balls against the Delhi Capitals. She leads her squad in scoring with 195 runs in five innings, including two fifties.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Smriti Mandhana: The skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored only eight runs in the previous game but has scored 88 runs in five games this season.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Alyssa Healy: After hitting 96* off 47 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter hammered 58 off 46 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the last game.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone: In the previous game, the world’s top T20I bowler grabbed a key wicket of Hayley Matthews. With eight wickets from four innings, she is the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ellyse Perry

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Alyssa Healy

Must Picks for UPW vs RCBW Dream11 Prediction

Alyssa Healy

Ellyse Perry

Sophie Ecclestone

Smriti Mandhana

Risky choices for UPW vs RCBW Dream11 Prediction

Anjali Sarwani

Renuka Singh

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore women & UP Warriorz women?

The UP Warriors women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big