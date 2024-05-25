UP Government Races to Rescue: Becomes Co-Promoter of Indian MotoGP!

- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action to secure the MotoGP race in India, promising the championship rights holder, Dorna, that all financial commitments will be fulfilled by the end of this week.

A prominent motorsport magazine had previously reported that the Indian round was at risk of being canceled due to partial non-payment to Dorna. However, local race promoters, Fairstreet Sports, have strongly denied this claim.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which was the primary sponsor of the inaugural race in 2023, has now also assumed the role of event promoter alongside Fairstreet Sports. Both parties are committed to ensuring that the Grand Prix of India occurs in September, as scheduled on the MotoGP website.

In an official communication to Dorna, Invest UP—the state’s investment agency—has pledged to provide all necessary approvals and a fee disbursement plan by the end of this week. According to the tri-partite agreement with Dorna, the government and Fairstreet Sports will share the financial responsibilities for the race.

Governments funding motorsport races is a longstanding practice. Many Formula 1 races receive funding from the host nation’s government.

The 2023 MotoGP round held in India, where Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious, marked the country’s largest motorsport event since the last Formula 1 race in 2013. Formula 1’s presence in India lasted only three years, primarily due to financial and taxation challenges.

