Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Unstoppable Jhajharia claims another medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco

By Swapneel_Deshpande
Updated:
jhajharia- KreedOn
image source: India Today
Devendra Jhajaria made the entire nation proud by clinching a silver medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022. The mega event kick started from September 15th at Morocco. Jhajharia grabbed the 3rd Medal in Javelin after Ajeet Singh and Nishad Kumar at the Para Athletics. He threw the javelin at a distance of 60.97 meters to hold the 2nd position.

jhajharia- KreedOn
image source: India Today

Devendra has three Paralympic medals to date. He won the gold medal twice in 2004 at Athens and in 2016. Jhajharia claimed a silver medal for the country in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as well. He also won a gold medal in the World Para Athletics Championships in 2013 at Lyon and a silver medal in 2015, Doha. Jhajharia had received the Padma Bhushan Award earlier this year by the Indian Govt. He became the first para-athlete to be honored with this prestigious award.

India has won a total of 6 medals in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Jhajharia thanked his coach and support staff for his success. He also thanked the government who provided him with the necessary facilities. He urged young kids to take up sports and follow their passion. 

At the age of 40, the evergreen Jhajharia is still making the nation bow to him with his heroic performance.

Swapneel_Deshpande
