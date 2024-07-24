Thursday, July 25, 2024
Union Budget 2024: Boosting Sports Development with Increased Funding for SAI and Khelo India

Union Budget 2024: More Funds for SAI and Khelo India to Foster Sports Excellence | KreedOn
Image source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The 2024-25 Union Budget, presented to the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, shows an increased budget allocation for Khelo India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) compared to the previous year.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has received a total budgetary allocation of Rs.3442.32 crore, up from the revised estimate of Rs.3396.96 crore last year. This marks the highest-ever allocation for sports in the union budget, surpassing last year’s figures.

Khelo India, a comprehensive scheme designed to foster a sporting culture at the grassroots level in the country, has secured a significant portion of the sports budget this year. Its allocation has increased to Rs 900 crore from Rs 880 crore in the 2023-24 cycle, according to the revised estimates. In contrast, the National Centre of Sports Science and Research has seen a reduction in its budget, with Rs 8 crore allocated compared to Rs 10 crore the previous year.

Furthermore, financial assistance to national sports federations has risen, with Rs 340 crore allocated this year, up from Rs 325 crore last year. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been granted an increased budget of Rs 822.6 crore for the 2024-25 cycle, up from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 795.77 crore.

In addition to overseeing various stadiums nationwide, SAI administers the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which aims to prepare athletes for international competitions like the Olympics.

The budgets for both the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) have also seen an increase for the 2024-25 fiscal year. NADA’s budget has risen from Rs 21.73 crore last year to Rs 22.30 crore, while NDTL’s funding has increased from Rs 19.50 crore to Rs 22 crore.

Furthermore, the finance minister announced investments in sports infrastructure in Bihar, as well as the development of new airports and medical colleges in the state.

