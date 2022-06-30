Ultimate Kho Kho | Rapper Badshah & businessman Punit Balan join league as co-owners of Mumbai franchise

- Advertisement -

Indian rapper and singer, Badshah along with film producer and sports team owner Punit Balan have bought the Mumbai team franchise in “ultimate Kho-Kho“. The duo will be co-owners of the Mumbai franchise in the league.

The league had earlier added big corporates like Adani Group, GMR Group, Capri Global, and KLO Sports. The Odisha government in collaboration with steel manufacturer Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India also owns a team in this league.

Dabur’s Amit Burman to invest an enormous Rs 200 crore to launch Kho Kho into the big league

The sixth franchise of the upcoming Kho Kho league, Ultimate Kho Kho, is backed by Dabur chairman, Amit Burman and is expected to begin later this year. Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of this event.

Badshah believes that Ultimate Kho Kho has huge potential and he seeks to inspire and build superstars in this indigenous sport.

Badshah Said

“I have an emotional connection with sports since I have grown up playing basketball myself. It is such a grassroots sport and we have this opportunity to make it go big. My mother also played kho kho. This is an adrenaline-packed, fast-paced indoor sport with extremely agile players. The culture of Mumbai is fast and efficient and that’s what we want this team to be,”

Punit Balan is a film producer, businessman, sports enthusiast, and also among the few new-age sports investors. He owns teams in different sporting leagues like badminton, tennis, table tennis, and handball and actively supporting various sportspersons.

Punit Balan said

“It’s very important to adopt the right approach if you want to grow something. I have been involved in developing sports through leagues in the past and now alongside Ultimate Kho Kho, I want to play a part in Kho-Kho’s journey to success,”

This indigenous sport originated in Maharashtra and has been showing its dominant control over the Indian Kho-Kho circuit. Maharashtra played tremendously at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 and won gold in the boys and girls categories.

