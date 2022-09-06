Odisha Juggernauts Crowned Champions of Inaugural Edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

- Advertisement -

Odisha Juggernauts won the title of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho after a sensational win over Telugu Yoddhas by 46-45 in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Initially, with a stunning defense, Odisha Juggernauts held Telugu Yoddhas to 10-10 in the first round. After Telugu Yoddhas managed to add 21 points in the third turn to take a 41-27 lead, Sachin Bhargo produced two crucial points and held Odisha Juggernauts for 2.44 minutes. When he was dismissed, the Telugu Yoddhas were leading by 45-43 with only 1.24 minutes remaining.

Odisha Juggernauts decided to fight back as Vishal showed some great skills to mount a challenge to the league’s best-attacking side, the Telugu Yoddhas. The Telugu Yoddhas is the first team to score 100 points in defense in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Suraj Lande’s marvelous performance scored nine points in the attack for the Odisha side while Rohan Shingade scored 11 points for the Telugu Yoddhas.

Odisha Juggernauts were awarded whopping prize money of Rs 1 crore as well as the coveted trophy, while Telugu Yoddhas won Rs 50 crore. Gujarat Giants finished third and bagged Rs 30 crore as prize money.

