Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeSportsKho KhoUltimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts qualifies for playoffs | Gujarat Giants edge...

Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts qualifies for playoffs | Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Odisha Juggernauts qualifies for playoffs-KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
- Advertisement -

Odisha Juggernauts continued their dominating performance to secure a sixth straight win by conquering Telugu Yoddhas at the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants defeated Rajasthan Warriors by 42-40 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

Juggernauts Odisha has already booked their place in the playoffs whereas Gujarat will eye a play-off spot against Telugu Yoddhas.

-- Advertisement --

Vishal with his outstanding defensive skills added six bonus points for the Juggernauts, as they notched up a stunning comeback win by nine points with a score of 48-39.

Yoddhas started the match aggressively, as Adarsh Mohite grabbed four points within a fraction of a second. The Telugu Yoddhas had the advantage at the innings break but their attack turned a bit shaky in Turn 3.

-- Advertisement --

The Giants played dominantly when they came for their first attempt in the attack and dismissed Rajasthan’s first batch of defenders in less than two minutes. For the Warriors, Akshay Ganpule secured four points with a 3.24-minute defense and leveled the score, but in the last few seconds, Nilesh Patil dismissed him to register a dramatic 42-40 win.

-- Advertisement --

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Points Table

With a massive score difference, Odisha Juggernauts secured the first spot in the points table in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 league.

TeamsMatchesWonLostScore DiffPts
Odisha Juggernauts8717321
Gujarat Giants8625420
Telugu Yoddhas8445413
Chennai Quick Guns8441612
Mumbai Khiladis835-689
Rajasthan Warriors808-1291
-- Advertisement --

 

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleNational Sports Day 2022: PM Modi Paid Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand | Here’s How Twitter Celebrated This Day

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
WHAT ARE LAWN BOWLS? IT'S OVERVIEW, HISTORY & A COMPLETE GUIDELINE FOR THE SPORT- KreedOn

A Complete Guide of Lawn Bowls Sport – How to play,...

Lawn Bowls
Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants clinched the 2nd Spot | Odisha Juggernauts won their forth match on trot- KreedOn

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Gujarat Giants clinched the 2nd Spot |...

Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Updated Points Table | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts secured crucial wins- KreedOn

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha...

Kho Kho
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did you know the game has roots as...

Kho Kho