Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts qualifies for playoffs | Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors

Odisha Juggernauts continued their dominating performance to secure a sixth straight win by conquering Telugu Yoddhas at the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants defeated Rajasthan Warriors by 42-40 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

Juggernauts Odisha has already booked their place in the playoffs whereas Gujarat will eye a play-off spot against Telugu Yoddhas.

Odisha and Gujarat extend their winning run with victories over Telugu and Rajasthan to cement top positions on the table 👌 Read our match report for in-depth analysis on #OJvTY & #RWvGG 📰#IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKhohttps://t.co/V9JSQ0Yujx — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 28, 2022

Vishal with his outstanding defensive skills added six bonus points for the Juggernauts, as they notched up a stunning comeback win by nine points with a score of 48-39.

Yoddhas started the match aggressively, as Adarsh Mohite grabbed four points within a fraction of a second. The Telugu Yoddhas had the advantage at the innings break but their attack turned a bit shaky in Turn 3.

The Giants played dominantly when they came for their first attempt in the attack and dismissed Rajasthan’s first batch of defenders in less than two minutes. For the Warriors, Akshay Ganpule secured four points with a 3.24-minute defense and leveled the score, but in the last few seconds, Nilesh Patil dismissed him to register a dramatic 42-40 win.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Points Table

With a massive score difference, Odisha Juggernauts secured the first spot in the points table in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 league.

