Ultimate Kho Kho Juggernauts Odisha Team Details | Know Everything about Juggernauts Odisha | Players List

The Odisha government, through its sports development and promotion company, has taken ownership of a team Juggernauts Odisha in the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) professional league. The thrilling kho kho matches in this league will include 143 players handpicked by different franchises. This league will kickstart on 14th August and continue till 4th September 2022.

Owner of Juggernauts Odisha Team

The team is owned by Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC), a wholly owned company of the government of Odisha, and became the fifth franchise in the league. OSDPC collaborated with leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in the second direct sports venture of the Odisha government. Previously, the Odisha government also owned a team, the Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League 2013.

Ultimate Kho Kho | Juggernauts Odisha Squad

Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu, Aditya Kudale, Nilesh Jadhav, Suraj Lande, Dipesh More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha P, Avinash Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, T Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen, Milind Chavrekar, Manoj Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash and Mukesh Prajapat

Odisha had also won silver medals in both girls and boys categories in Kho Kho game during Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, said

“Kho Kho is very popular in many parts of Odisha. In the recent Khelo India Youth Games 2022, our teams won silver medals. Since it’s a traditional game, we have huge scope to develop it further in the state. Therefore, we have decided to participate in the Kho Kho league,“

Ultimate Kho Kho’s CEO Tenzing Niyogi said,

“Odisha’s focused approach in developing a sport has been impressive. They have created an environment that has encouraged many corporate investments to create access for grassroots development and future champions.”

Juggernauts Odisha Social Media

Glad to launch the logo of "Odisha Juggernauts" – our own team for the first edition of the @ultimatekhokho. The new team will further strengthen #Odisha's flourishing sporting culture. Wish the team all success. #AbKhoHoga #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/TLu1ap6dzH — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 14, 2022

Heard about #OdishaJuggernauts – our own Kho-Kho team? 🤩 We are looking for a creative hashtag (#) for our team that will speak about "US" & our passion to play. Send us catchy #s by 31st July, & if selected you will receive our first-ever fan jersey. Hurry up! #AbKhoHoga pic.twitter.com/9eIipdCGXq — odisha_juggernauts (@od_juggernauts) July 26, 2022

What an incredible involvement from @sports_odisha to promote this beautiful sport💪 📹| Watch how focused Milind Chavrekar from Juggernauts Odisha is about his game🔥#UltimateKhoKho #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/ntSK4ZDJD9 — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) July 20, 2022

