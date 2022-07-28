Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeSportsKho KhoUltimate Kho Kho Juggernauts Odisha Team Details | Know Everything about Juggernauts...

Ultimate Kho Kho Juggernauts Odisha Team Details | Know Everything about Juggernauts Odisha | Players List

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Juggernauts Odisha Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Juggernauts Odisha | Players List- KreedOn
Image Source- ultimatekhokho.com
- Advertisement -

The Odisha government, through its sports development and promotion company, has taken ownership of a team Juggernauts Odisha in the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) professional league. The thrilling kho kho matches in this league will include 143 players handpicked by different franchises. This league will kickstart on 14th August and continue till 4th September 2022.

Owner of Juggernauts Odisha Team

The team is owned by Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC), a wholly owned company of the government of Odisha, and became the fifth franchise in the league. OSDPC collaborated with leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in the second direct sports venture of the Odisha government. Previously, the Odisha government also owned a team, the Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League 2013.

Ultimate Kho Kho | Juggernauts Odisha Squad

-- Advertisement --

Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu, Aditya Kudale, Nilesh Jadhav, Suraj Lande, Dipesh More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha P, Avinash Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, T Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen, Milind Chavrekar, Manoj Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash and Mukesh Prajapat

Odisha had also won silver medals in both girls and boys categories in Kho Kho game during Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

-- Advertisement --

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, said

“Kho Kho is very popular in many parts of Odisha. In the recent Khelo India Youth Games 2022, our teams won silver medals. Since it’s a traditional game, we have huge scope to develop it further in the state. Therefore, we have decided to participate in the Kho Kho league,“ 

Ultimate Kho Kho’s CEO Tenzing Niyogi said,

“Odisha’s focused approach in developing a sport has been impressive. They have created an environment that has encouraged many corporate investments to create access for grassroots development and future champions.”

Juggernauts Odisha Social Media

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleEng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | England Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Rajasthan Warriors | Players List- KreedOn

Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Rajasthan...

Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho Telugu Yoddhas - KreedOn

Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Telugu...

Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Teams, Date, Schedule, & Where to Watch- KreedOn

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Teams, Date, Schedule & Where to...

Kho Kho
ultimate kho kho Mumbai Khiladis - KreedOn

Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho | Know Everything About Mumbai Khiladis...

Kho Kho