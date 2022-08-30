Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns secured play-off berth | Telugu Yoddhas crushed Gujarat Giants

- Advertisement -

Chennai Quick Guns clinched a 16-point win over Mumbai Khiladis and qualified for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Monday. For Chennai, Ramji Kashyap produced an all-round show and brilliant attacks by P Narsayya led Chennai to clinch a crucial match against Mumbai Khiladis.

Chennai Quick Guns became the third side to secure a playoff berth after Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants.

.@ChnQuickGuns subtly enter into the Playoffs 🔥 An eventful day at #UltimateKhoKho brings the Quick Guns among the 🔝4⃣ in style 🤠#IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/9nowbXEGL9 — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 30, 2022

Chennai Quick Guns looked confident from the beginning and played tremendously throughout the match and ended Mumbai Khiladis‘ hopes of a last-4 spot.

For Chennai, Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and scored 11 points in the attack. Narsayya with his breathtaking dives and moves gifted 5 dismissals to his team. During the mid-break, Chennai Quick Guns had a comfortable 12-point lead and kept things under control, and made the opposition work hard for each point.

Later on the day, Telugu Yoddhas defeated Gujarat Giants by 88-21 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Avdhut Patil with his defense time of 6.08 minutes, helped Telugu Yoddhas to emerge victorious against Gujarat Giants in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Avdhut and Pratik Waikar scored eight points together and then added individual eight bonuses for Yoddhas. Telugu Yoddhas continued to play aggressively as they eventually ended the game with a massive 67-point win against Gujarat Giants.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost Score Diff Pts Odisha Juggernauts 8 7 1 73 21 Gujarat Giants 9 6 3 -13 20 Telugu Yoddhas 9 5 4 121 16 Chennai Quick Guns 9 5 4 32 15 Mumbai Khiladis 9 3 6 -84 9 Rajasthan Warriors 8 0 8 -129 1

