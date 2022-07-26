Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Teams, Date, Schedule & Where to Watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited inaugural season of the “Ultimate Kho Kho 2022” will commence on August 14 to September 4, at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Ultimate Kho Kho is the first-ever professional Kho Kho league. This franchise-based sports league will have six teams to take part in thrilling actions.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022- Teams and Owners

Below is the list of teams along with their owners in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho. The government of Odisha became the first state to participate in this private league.

Teams Owner Name Chennai Quick Guns KLO Sports Gujarat Giants Adani Sportsline Mumbai Khiladis Badshah & Punit Balan Odisha Juggernauts Government of Odisha Rajasthan Warriors Capri Global Telugu Yoddhas GMR Sports

The organizers aim to transform the indigenous sport Kho Kho with a modern twist, which is going to be exciting and intriguing for Kho Kho players as well as the viewers.

Date & Venue

The schedule for the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 is not announced yet but the tentative date for season 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho is 14th August 2022.

All the matches will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Schedule

The teams will be competing for over 21 days in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho. The entire schedule of the league and knockout stages will be announced soon.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022- Format

A total of 34 matches will be played during the league stage where two matches will be played in a day. The knockout matches will be played in a thrilling playoff format which will comprise qualifier and eliminator matches.

Timings

On each match day, the live broadcast will be available from 7:00 pm (IST) and continue until 10:00 pm (IST).

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 – Where to Watch

The tournament will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Ultimate Kho Kho will be aired LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4). The live streaming of the league will also be available on SonyLIV.

