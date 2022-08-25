Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts secured crucial wins

- Advertisement -

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Rajasthan Warriors on Wednesday by 56-42 and increased their chances of a top 4 finish in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. After match number 16, Mumbai Khiladis are standing fifth in the point table with six points.

Rajasthan Warriors is the only franchise in the tournament without a win as they lost every match they have played. They are placed sixth in the standings with zero points after five matches.

-- Advertisement --

On the same day, the Odisha Juggernauts defeated Chennai Quick Guns by 41-51 in Pune. The Juggernauts secured their fourth win in the tournament and moved to the second spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Whereas, the Chennai Quick Guns remained in the fourth position after a defeat against Juggernauts.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table

Telugu Yoddhas currently sitting on the top spot with 12 points and outperforming Odisha Juggernauts with a better score difference.

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points Telugu Yoddhas 5 4 1 12 Odisha Juggernauts 5 4 1 12 Gujarat Giants 5 3 2 11 Chennai Quick Guns 6 3 3 9 Mumbai Khiladis 6 2 4 6 Rajasthan Warriors 5 0 5 0

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport