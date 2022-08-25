Thursday, August 25, 2022
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts secured crucial wins

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- The Indian Express
Image Source- The Indian Express
The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Rajasthan Warriors on Wednesday by 56-42 and increased their chances of a top 4 finish in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. After match number 16, Mumbai Khiladis are standing fifth in the point table with six points.

Rajasthan Warriors is the only franchise in the tournament without a win as they lost every match they have played. They are placed sixth in the standings with zero points after five matches.

On the same day, the Odisha Juggernauts defeated Chennai Quick Guns by 41-51 in Pune. The Juggernauts secured their fourth win in the tournament and moved to the second spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Whereas, the Chennai Quick Guns remained in the fourth position after a defeat against Juggernauts.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table

Telugu Yoddhas currently sitting on the top spot with 12 points and outperforming Odisha Juggernauts with a better score difference.

TeamsMatches PlayedWonLostPoints
Telugu Yoddhas54112
Odisha Juggernauts54112
Gujarat Giants53211
Chennai Quick Guns6339
Mumbai Khiladis6246
Rajasthan Warriors5050

Nidhi Singh
