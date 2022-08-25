Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts secured crucial wins

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Rajasthan Warriors on Wednesday by 56-42 and increased their chances of a top 4 finish in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. After match number 16, Mumbai Khiladis are standing fifth in the point table with six points.
.@MumbaiKhiladis' Defending masterclass blew away @Rajasthan_W's hopes for a maiden win. 👀#MKvRW #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/NkgfreJ1Ru
— Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 24, 2022
Rajasthan Warriors is the only franchise in the tournament without a win as they lost every match they have played. They are placed sixth in the standings with zero points after five matches.
On the same day, the Odisha Juggernauts defeated Chennai Quick Guns by 41-51 in Pune. The Juggernauts secured their fourth win in the tournament and moved to the second spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Whereas, the Chennai Quick Guns remained in the fourth position after a defeat against Juggernauts.
𝙅𝙪𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙨' 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙨 ⚔️ 🔥#CQGvsOJ #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/PO6tzMfl3j
— Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 24, 2022
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table
Telugu Yoddhas currently sitting on the top spot with 12 points and outperforming Odisha Juggernauts with a better score difference.
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Telugu Yoddhas
|5
|4
|1
|12
|Odisha Juggernauts
|5
|4
|1
|12
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Chennai Quick Guns
|6
|3
|3
|9
|Mumbai Khiladis
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Rajasthan Warriors
|5
|0
|5
|0