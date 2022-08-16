Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts began the campaign on winning note

- Advertisement -

Odisha Juggernauts began their campaign with a terrific win in Ultimate Kho-Kho 2022 against Chennai Quick Guns. The strong Chennai team certainly, be looking to bounce back in their next game. The league started on 14th August and continues till 4th September 2022.

Also on day 2, Mumbai Khiladis played tremendously and came back stronger and opened their account with their first win against Rajasthan Warriors with a score of 51-43.

📽️ | Highlights from #RWvMK where the Khiladis came back stronger, fought together and won against the Warriors 🤩 Enjoy the highlights and let us know your favourite moment from the match 🔥#UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/jk40wqnWZ6 — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 16, 2022

When both the matches of the day witnessed a 51-43 scoreline, one can imagine how remarkable the encounters were! 🫣 Read our match report to find out all about #RWvMK & #OJvCQG ⬇️#UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKhohttps://t.co/dP4TUyRMGe — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 15, 2022

Ultimate Kho-Kho: Day 2 Results

Mumbai Khiladis 51-43 Rajasthan Warriors

Odisha Juggernauts 51-43 Chennai Quick Guns

Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns, Rajasthan Warriors, Odisha Juggernauts, and Telugu Yoddhas are the six teams and each team will lock horns to win the title at the inaugural Ultimate Kho-Kho season 1.

Where to watch ultimate Kho Kho?

You can catch the live actions of ultimate kho kho 2022 on Sony Sports Network. It will be aired LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4). The live streaming of the league will also be available on SonyLIV.

