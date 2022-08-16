Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts began the campaign on winning note

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Ultimate Kho-Kho- Mumbai Khiladis & Odisha Juggernauts won their first match- KreedOn
Image Source- News 9
Odisha Juggernauts began their campaign with a terrific win in Ultimate Kho-Kho 2022 against Chennai Quick Guns. The strong Chennai team certainly, be looking to bounce back in their next game. The league started on 14th August and continues till 4th September 2022.

Also on day 2, Mumbai Khiladis played tremendously and came back stronger and opened their account with their first win against Rajasthan Warriors with a score of 51-43. 

Ultimate Kho-Kho: Day 2 Results

  • Mumbai Khiladis 51-43 Rajasthan Warriors
  • Odisha Juggernauts 51-43 Chennai Quick Guns

Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns, Rajasthan Warriors, Odisha Juggernauts, and Telugu Yoddhas are the six teams and each team will lock horns to win the title at the inaugural Ultimate Kho-Kho season 1.

Where to watch ultimate Kho Kho?

You can catch the live actions of ultimate kho kho 2022 on Sony Sports Network. It will be aired LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4). The live streaming of the league will also be available on SonyLIV.

READ | Kho Kho – Did you know the game has roots as old as Mahabharata?

Nidhi Singh
