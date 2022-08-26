Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Gujarat Giants clinched the 2nd Spot | Odisha Juggernauts won 4th match on the trot

- Advertisement -

In the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho tournament, Odisha Juggernauts wins their fourth match on the trot. Whereas, Gujarat Giants jumped into second place in the points table after winning a crucial match against Telugu Yoddhas.

Gujarat Giants defeated Telugu Yoddhas in another ecstatic encounter at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Thursday. The Giants came up with a three-point win over the Telugu Yoddhas and clinched the second spot in the points table. Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas gave a tough fight and locked at 27-27 after the first innings.

Ye hai Giants ka zor 👊 Gujarat Giants bring on their A-game to win a thriller against Telugu Yoddhas 👏#GGvTY #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/UrzYNweSeb — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 25, 2022

P Siva Reddy, scored three points whereas, Abhinandhan Patil and skipper Ranjan Shetty also played crucial roles in Gujarat Giants’ win by adding nine points each.

Odisha Juggernauts secured a sensational win in the Ultimate Kho Kho league against Rajasthan Warriors by 51-45. For Odisha Juggernauts, Nilesh Jadhav produced a remarkable all-around performance. Jadhav recorded 3:22 minutes in the defense and also clinched 16 points in the attack.

Skipper Dipesh More led Odisha Juggernauts from the front with the timely defense of 3:58 minutes. Odisha Juggernauts have secured their fourth victory on the trot.

Juggernauts mount a superb comeback in the second half to win a thriller against the determined Warriors 👏#OJvRW #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/5SnJarO7Fj — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 25, 2022

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Points Table

Today (August 26), Chennai Quick Guns and Mumbai Khiladis will face Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas respectively.

Teams Matches Won Lost Score Diff Pts Odisha Juggernauts 6 5 1 41 15 Gujarat Giants 6 4 2 46 14 Telugu Yoddhas 6 4 2 71 13 Chennai Quick Guns 6 3 3 1 9 Mumbai Khiladis 6 2 4 -53 6 Rajasthan Warriors 6 0 6 -106 0

