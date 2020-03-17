UEFA to postpone the Euro 2020 to this year, might seek £ 275 million

Highlights

The Swedish and Norwegian FAs on Tuesday confirmed that the 2020 Euro has been postponed by a year.



The Federation might also seek for a compensation of up to £ 275 million for the same.



"Postponed until 11/6- 11/7 2021. Will get back to you after the meeting," Swedish FA chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a message to Reuters.



European Soccer’s premier tournament, the 2020 European Championship has been postponed to next year with the world fighting to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Swedish and Norwegian FAs said on Tuesday.

“Postponed until 11/6- 11/7 2021. Will get back to you after the meeting,” Swedish FA chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a message to Reuters during a UEFA videoconference call.

The big announcement comes after the Reuters had earlier reported that the postponement was on cards after UEFA cancelled its hotel bookings in Copenhagen last week, one of the host cities.

Via the line, the CPH Hotel told Reuters that UEFA had booked 80 of its 102 rooms but had cancelled them about a week ago. The Marienlyst Strandhotel, where the Danish team is normally based, told Reuters in an email that UEFA had cancelled the rooms booked on behalf of the Danish side.

UEFA, on Tuesday, is meeting with its member federations where it is expected to declare a postponement of Euro2020 to 2021 following the widespread suspension of European domestic coronavirus ligaments.

The tournament was due to be held in June and July across 12 nations, with London being the venue for semi-finals and final. Copenhagen was scheduled to host three group games all involving Denmark, and a knockout match in the Round of 16.

The Marienlyst Strandhotel in Helsingor has for many years been the base of the Danish team and is located on the sound between Denmark and Sweden, some 47 kilometres north of Copenhagen.

Helsingor, or Elsinore as it is often called in English, is famous for the scene of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

With a training pitch, a short walk away, the sleepy village has become the place the Danish team goes to avoid distractions.

Meanwhile, another report states that to accommodate the change in the schedule, UEFA reportedly would need £ 275million from its clubs and leagues to postpone the quadrennial tournament by one year. This will be a big blow to Europe’s football industry.

According to The Athletic, UEFA would seek compensation to meet their TV contracts and tournament sponsors, and also because they will have to cancel other tournaments too, such as the Women’s Euros, the League of Nations and the European Under-21 Championship.