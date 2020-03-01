Monday, March 2, 2020
Udit scores brace as Roar FC lift first-ever Delhi Futsal League title

Udit scores brace as Roar FC lift first-ever Delhi Futsal League title

Riding on an impressive brace by Udit Kumar, Roar FC clinched the title of first-ever Delhi Futsal League with a dominating 3-0 win over Royal Green FC in the final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

Udit was well supported by Tejas Bhandari, who produced the third goal during Roar FC’s title-clinching win in the League which was hosted by Football Delhi (DSA) for the first time ever in India.

The league saw over 120 players taking part as eight-team– Royal Green FC, Valor FC, Roar FC, Pole Star FC, Signature FC, Vista FC, Timarpur FC and All-Star FC—presented their challenge for the title.

League CEO, AIFF Sunando Dhar and Isac Doru, Technical Director AIFF were present as the guest of honour during the final match. With the title of Delhi Futsal League, Roar FC will now represent Delhi State in the upcoming AIFF-organised championship.

Signature FC’s Md Vahid was awarded with the Best Player of The League for his outstanding performance during the tournament.

However, winning team Roar FC’s Piyush received Best Goalkeeper of the League award for his skilful work with the gloves.

Result

Roar FC 3 (Udit Kumar 2, Tejas Bhandari 1) bt Royal Green FC 0

