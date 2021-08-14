U20 Athletics World Championships 2021: Indian Athletes To Watch Out For 

U20 World Athletics championships: The U20 world athletics championship is set to take off from August 17th in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. It is a stepping stone for future champions. Evidently, Golden boy Neeraj Chopra burst into the scene with a world record throw in this very event.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Athletics was one of the sports India excelled in. With Neeraj Chopra making history in the javelin throw. Also witnessed the emergence of Discus throw, Steeplechase, and 400m relay by Kamalpreet Kaur, Avinash Sable, and the men’s 4x400m relay team. Athletics Federation of India announced that India is sending a total of 28 athletes to Kenya. India will compete in 19 disciplines.

Here is a list of Future champions to look out for in the Championship-

Priya Mohan

Event: 400m and 4×400m Relay

Priya is probably the most well-known athlete in the list. The 18-year-old is India’s most talented track and field athlete as of now.

She competes for Karnataka in the national circuit. And her personal best is 53.21 seconds in 400m. She will bolster India’s medal hopes.

Anu Kumar

Event: 800m

This 18-year-old hails from Uttarakhand. He is an Asian Junior Athletics champion in the category. And with a personal best of 1:49:25 in 800m, he will be on the lookout for glory.

Shalini Singh

Event: Long Jump

A 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, Shalini holds the national record in women’s U20 long jump. She recorded a distance of 6.48m. Shalini is ranked no. 11 in the world. She is widely regarded as one of India’s best talents in athletics. Evidently, she is under the tutelage of former World championship medalist, Anju Bobby George.

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana

Event: Javelin Throw

A lot of hopes will be riding on the 19-year-old, as javelin throw has risen to popularity in India recently. He hails from the state of Punjab. He qualified with a personal best of 74.75m

Indian Team

Boys: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (200m), Anu Kumar (800m), Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (3000m steeplechase), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Hardeep and Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Amit Khatri (10000m race walk), Amandeep Dhaliwal (shot put), Kunwer Ajai Singh and Jay Kumar (javelin throw), Vipin Kumar (hammer throw), Donald. M (triple jump), Bharat S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S (4x400m relay)

Girls: Priya H Mohan and Summy (400m), Pooja (800m and 1500m), Ankita Dhyani (5000m), Agasara and Ann Tomy (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Baljeet Bajwa (10000m race walk), Priya Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha (4x400m relay).

