Types of Punches in Boxing | From Jabs to Hooks: Unleash the Power of Punches

Boxing is undoubtedly one of the most popular and followed combat sports around the world. Millions of people around the world follow this sport, study it and try to emulate it. Furthermore, boxing is also an ideal way to work out and tone your body. It is an exceptional method of body workouts. In this blog, we will look at types of punches in boxing.

One may think boxing may be intimidating and rather dangerous. However, if one is equipped with adequate knowledge of the art, he or she can easily master it. Punches are an important facet of boxing. Punches in boxing are used to beat the opponent.

The greater the number and types of punches in one’s arsenal, the greater his chances of victory. So let us familiarize ourselves with the different types of punches in boxing.

Different Types of Punches in Boxing

There are essentially four types of punches that are used in boxing. These are:

Different types of variations and combinations can be created with the help of these 4 basic types of punches.

1 = The Jab

2 = The Cross

3 = The Lead Hook

4 = The Rear Hook

5 = The Lead Uppercut

6 = The Rear Uppercut

How do you do Basic Punching in Boxing?

Now that we are aware of what the different types of punches are, let us know to perform them.

The Jab

This is often referred to as the beginner punch. This is the punch that most people start with. It is also referred to by the number ‘one’ when calling out combos.

We start in the usual boxer stance with the hands next to our noses. The back heel should be lifted slightly off the floor with your fists closed and fingertips facing your chin.

Keeping the hips in place as you punch straight out with your lead hand.

Make sure to keep your rear hand tight in a tight fist, tucked, and at the ready.

After delivering the punch, immediately return your lead hand to the starting position.

The Cross

Next up is the Cross. Also referred to as the number ‘two’, it is a strong straight punch thrown using the dominant hand across the body. In many situations, this punch is utilized as a knockout punch.

Like before, we begin in a boxer stance. We make sure that the weight mostly rests on your front foot, and that the knees are slightly bent. Keeping the fists closed, ensure that the fingertips face your chin.

Punch your right hand straight forward. Your fingertips should face the floor when your arm is fully extended. As you throw your punch, pivot on the ball of your back foot and rotate your hips forward.

After delivering the punch, immediately return your lead hand to the starting position.

Hook

The numbers three and four are usually assigned to the right and left hooks. A properly delivered hook is undoubtedly one of the most deadly and effective punches in boxing. One ultimately gains the upper hand when he learns to deliver a proper hook.

Begin in your boxer stance, with your hands close to your nose. Your back heel should be lifted slightly off the floor with the weight mostly on your toes. Have your fists closed tight with your fingertips facing your chin?

Here it is important to note that the elbow is bent to 90 degrees. After doing that punch with your left hand and bring your forearm completely out in front of you. Your hand, feet, and hips should all move as one, and your foot pivots slightly.

Stop the punch with your fist directly in front of your face, making sure not to twist past it.

Remember to keep your back hand in a tight fist; ready to strike again.

After delivering the punch, immediately return your lead hand to the starting position.

Uppercut

One of the most popular punches out there and undoubtedly one of the more stylish ones, the uppercut when delivered in close range and landed underneath the opponent’s chin. The numbers five and six are used to call the left and right uppercuts.

Just like all the other punches, we start in the boxer stance, with the hands right next to the nose. The back heel should be lifted slightly off the floor, and the weight should be mostly on your front foot with your knees bent. Make sure that the fists are closed.

Pivot on the ball of your back foot, turning your knee and hip forward as your right-hand swipes up toward the sky from your hip. Be sure to keep your elbow bent and fingertips facing you as you imagine ending the punch right under the other fighter’s chin.

Keep your left hand in a tight fist, tucked, and at the ready.

Return your right hand and hip to the starting position.

