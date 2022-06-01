Can we witness 2 IPL seasons in a year? – Know why experts feel so

- Advertisement -

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that the bilateral T20 series between the cricket-playing nations should be restricted to world cups only. The reason behind Shastri’s remark is to create a bigger window for franchise tournaments like the IPL, Big Bash etc.

Why “no one remembers” the bilateral t20 series?

Ravi Shastri, who was India’s head coach for the 2021 T20 WC, claimed that in today’s cricketing era “no one remembers” bilateral series. He suggested that cricket should adopt the football way, where club tournaments are more frequent and the international competitions are largely played in big tournaments like the WC’s.

Shastri added- there could be 2 seasons of the IPL in a year. “Yes, absolutely, there’s too much bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

Shastri’s Explanation

“I’ve said that, even when I was the coach of Indian national cricket team, I could see it happening in front of my eyes. Cricket should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the WC. -- Advertisement -- Bilateral tournaments – no one remembers,” added.

“I don’t remember a single game in the last 6-7 years as coach of India, other than the WC. If a team wins the WC, everyone will remember it. Unfortunately, we lost, so I don’t remember that either,” said Shastri.

“Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the world. Each country is allowed to have their own franchise cricket league, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every 2 years, you come & play a WC,” Shastri explained.

“That’s the future. It could be tomorrow – 140 games, split seventy-seventy. In 2 seasons,” Shastri said on the suggestion of 2 IPL seasons in a year. “You never know. That’s the way it’s going to go. That’s the way it’s developed as a beast of a property. And you cannot hide away from that,” he said.

