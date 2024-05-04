Saturday, May 4, 2024
Treesa Jolly Biography: Early Life | Career | Net worth | Achievements – All Details

Treesa Jolly Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: sportzcraazy.com
6 mins read
Updated:
Treesa Jolly, the star and the leading badminton player belonging to Kerala from Pulingome village, India, is a well-known name nowadays. Her ascending from the simple village life to the top world badminton stage symbolizes her perseverance, strength and never-ending appetite for the game.

Treesa Jolly Biography

Full Name  Treesa Jolly
Country India
Height 5 ft 9 in
Weight 48 kg
Handedness Right
Coach  Pullela Gopichand, Arun Vishnu 
Father  Jolly
Mother  Daisy
Nationality  Indian

Early Life and Background

Treesa Jolly Wiki, Height, Age, Family, Biography & More | KreedOn
Image Source: WikiBio

Treesa was born on May 27th, 2003, in Cherupuzha, Kerala. She did her schooling, being raised in a normal middle-class family setting. Her parents, Jolly, a secondary school sports teacher, and Daisy, imparted in her a hard work ethic and on being persistent since she was a little girl. Rural life presented several difficulties for young Treesa, but her comprehensive badminton experience started in childhood.

When Treesa was young, she demonstrated the same profound love for the game as her father. They often saw each other at the local badminton courts, and as a result, Treesa inherited his passion for the sport. She would purposefully invest as much as an hour in improving her technique, strokes, and footwork, among others. Her innate talent and diligence produced stability that attracted the attention of local coaches who thought that she should play badminton professionally.

Family of Tressa Jolly

Treesa Jolly | KreedOn
Image Source: WikiBio

Tressa is the daughter of Jolly Mathew Thaickal (father) and Daisy Joseph (mother). Her father is a former physical education teacher as well as a volleyball coach. She also has a sister (Mariya) who is a badminton player.

Breakthrough and National Recognition

Treesa Jolly | KreedOn
Image Source:

The real turning point in Treesa’s career came when she represented the state team in the Kerala State Badminton Championships and won at the age of 12. Competing against seasoned players, she showcased her exceptional skills and emerged victorious, winning the state title. This success was as much a victory of self-confidence as it was a platform for her to be known by the national badminton community.

It was the moment she was noticed when she was hand-picked for the Gopichand Tennis Academy in Hyderabad, an elite training center in the country. Coach Pullela Gopichand is considered by many to be a legend. Together with the other pundits from Teresa’s game, a wondrous change has ended. Through hard work and dedication, she kept refining and polishing her skills, improved her physical fitness, and developed the strategic intellect that helped her immensely in the years to come.

Some Achievements of Treesa Jolly

Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Clinch Bronze In Badminton | KreedOn
Image Source: sonyliv.com

Through local and international platforms, Treesa Jolly has been the bearer of many award-winning political careers. Some of her notable accomplishments include Some of her notable accomplishments include:

Commonwealth Games: A rower who came first at the Commonwealth Games has become a role model for the world. As of 2022, she reached her peak in beach mixed doubles, winning a silver medal at the World Beach Games along with Chirag Shetty. Immediately, she won a bronze medal in the doubles women’s competition, which proved that versatility and adaptation can result in success.

BWF World Tour: Treesa’s run to the glory has also continued in the BWF World Tour, where she has won one and finished right in two events as a runner-up. This female athlete is admired by her teammates for her ability to compete at the highest level, which merited her respect and honor. Hence, she gained this reputation.

BWF International Challenge/Series: In addition, Treesa also outperformed in the BWF International Challenge and Series-level tournaments. In fact, she has won one title in three of the competitions she lost, further cementing her rising status as one of the world’s most prominent badminton players.

Notable Matches of Treesa Jolly

The next point of Treesa Jolly’s career is the world of several important matches witnessed by her talent and resilience. Here are some of the notable matches she has played: Here are some of the notable matches she has played:

Year Tournament  Opponent Score Result
2021 India International Challenge Gayatri Gopichand  10–21, 18–21 Runner-up
2021 Welsh International Margot Lambert Anne Tran 20–22, 21–17, 14–21 Runner-up
2022 Bahrain International Challenge Lanny Tria Mayasari Ribka Sugiarto 18–21, 16–21 Runner-up
2022 Commonwealth Games Chinami Kohata 21-19, 21-16 Gold Medal
2023 India Open Super 500 Akane Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-23, 19-21 Runner-up

These matches showcase Treesa’s ability to compete at the highest level, her tactical acumen, and her determination to overcome challenges.

Treesa Jolly’s Dedication and Mindset

Treesa Jolly's dedication | KreedOn
Image Source: sportslumo

Treesa Jolly’s success is not just a result of her natural talent but also her unwavering dedication and mental fortitude. She has faced numerous challenges throughout her career, from the rigours of training to the pressure of high-stakes competitions. However, her resilience and determination have been the driving forces behind her achievements.

Treesa’s training regimen is intense, with long hours spent on the court, in the gym, and in the video analysis room. She is known for her meticulous attention to detail, constantly seeking to improve her skills and refine her game. Her coach, Pullela Gopichand, has praised her work ethic and her ability to adapt to different playing styles and strategies.

Off the court, Treesa Jolly maintains a disciplined lifestyle, prioritizing her physical and mental well-being. She understands the importance of rest, recovery, and mental preparation, which have all contributed to her success.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Treesa Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Treesa Jolly’s journey has not only brought her personal success but has also inspired the next generation of badminton players in India. Her story serves as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and she has become a role model for aspiring athletes across the country.

Through her achievements and humble demeanour, Treesa has captured the hearts of badminton fans in India and beyond. Her success has also helped raise the sport’s profile, inspiring more young people to take up badminton and pursue their dreams.

Net Worth of Treesa Jolly

Treesa Jolly Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

According to sportslumo, the net worth of Treesa Jolly is estimated to be around $5 million. Badminton and Endorsements are the major sources of her income.

Facts about Treesa Jolly

Treesa, Gayatri beat Australia pair to clinch CWG bronze | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
  • She started playing Badminton at the age of 5.
  • She trained with her father for 6 years. Initially, she used to play with her sister.
  • Treesa Jolly participated in U-10 State Championship held in Kannur, Kerala.
  • In 2020, Treesa joined Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy where she met Gayatri Gopichand, the daughter of Pullela Gopichand.
  • Their coaches decided team them up for the women’s mixed doubles after watching their playing style.

Social Media of Tressa Jolly

Conclusion

The life of Treesa Jolly from a small village like Pulingome to the position of a renowned position of the player in Indian badminton tells us about persistence, goal orientation and indelible hard work. Her commitment to the sport and the presence of a team that always stood ready to lend a hand has brought on the shining performance on the international field.

With her victories on the badminton court, Treesa becomes the symbol of hope for those young athletes who see her story as an encouragement to work hard, never give up and remain true to themselves in pursuit of their dreams. Treesa Jolly’s legacy is sure to continue to motivate many badminton players from India and other countries.

