Dronacharya Awadee TP Ouseph dreams of medals for students in the 2028 Olympics

Introduction

TP Ouseph is one of India’s legendary coaches in the long jump and triple jump. Under his tutelage, Indian athletics has got some renowned athletes who have glorified the country in different international competitions. The list of those famous athletes can be started with S Murali, Anju Bobby George, Bobby Aloysius, Lekha Thomas, and his last student was Eldhose Paul who created history in the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games by winning the gold medal in the Games as the first Indian triple jumper.

The 76-year-old former long and triple jumper has been coaching for the last 44 years. Hailing from Perumbavoor, Kerala, TP Ouseph received the Dronacharya award last year and presently training at Christ College in Irinjalakuda which is almost 60 kilometers from his home. Talking over the phone from there, TP Ouseph said,

“I stay at the college for four days a week as it becomes difficult for me to travel almost 60 kilometers every day from my home.”

The spirit of TP Ouseph

Ouseph has six students at Christ College including the best one Sandra Babu. The 21-year-old girl from Kerala who bagged a bronze medal in South Asian Games in 2019 is now the ‘dark horse’ of TP Ouesph. Even at 76, this veteran coach sounded spirited and determined when he stated,

“My dream is that any of my students come to me with an Olympics medal and I am not giving up. I am eyeing the 2028 Olympics where any of my students like Sandra Babu can get medals. I also have another very talented student Sebastian Babu who is all set to become a sensation in Indian athletics in near future. So, I am still working hard on these promising jumpers and my belief is anyone among them will reach the standard where the dream of winning medals in the Olympics can be fulfilled.”

The sad part of the fact

TP Ouseph is frustrated with the lack of proper infrastructure at Christ College. He lamented,

“The College runs at least 15 sports disciplines, and more than 300 students including all the disciplines are there. Naturally, it is highly congested, and becomes difficult for me to train my jumpers. This apart, I have written letters several times to the state sports ministry, and even approached the authority of Christ College, seeking the indoor hall and some modern equipment where I can provide best of the training for my students. But I have not received any response yet in these so many years.”

The Other Achievement of TP Ouseph and Lekha Thomas

The famous students of TP Ouseph have not forgotten their sir. Ouseph said,

"The jumpers like Anju Bobby George, Bobby Aloysius, Murali, and Lekha Thomas still remember me, send birthday wish messages to me. I feel this is another achievement for me as none of my students, even after having achieved fame and money has not forgotten me.

“TP Ouseph did not hesitate to mention that among her all students Lekha Thomas was the most gifted jumper. “She was simply brilliant. She used to do both the long jump and triple jump. She did not get the help of today’s modern technology. Still, she delivered more than her original potential. She is like my daughter.”

